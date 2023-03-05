Texas is top seed in Big 12 women’s tournament: tip-off times, TV, tickets, preview
Defending-champion Texas is the top seed in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which begins on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.
The Longhorns and Oklahoma finished with 14-4 conference records, but Texas swept the series between the two teams and gained the top seed.
The Sooners are second, and Iowa State is the No. 3 seed.
Tickets are available at big12sports.com/buytickets, Ticketmaster.com/Big12WBB or through the Municipal Auditorium box office.
Thursday, March 9
First round
5 p.m. Game 1, No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. Game 2, No. 7 Kansas vs No. 10 TCU (ESPN+)
Friday, March 10
Quarterfinals
11 a.m. No 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia (ESPNU)
1:30 p.m. No. 1 Texas vs. Game 1 winner (ESPNU)
5 p.m. No, 2 Oklahoma vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. No, 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN+)
Saturday, March 11
Semifinals
noon (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, March 12
Championship
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Champions
1997: Colorado
1998: Texas Tech
1999: Texas Tech
2000: Iowa State
2001: Iowa State
2002: Oklahoma
2003: Texas
2004: Oklahoma
2005: Baylor
2006: Oklahoma
2007: Oklahoma
2008: Texas A&M
2009: Baylor
2010: Texas A&M
2011: Baylor
2012: Baylor
2013: Baylor
2014: Baylor
2015: Baylor
2016: Baylor
2017: West Virginia
2018: Baylor
2019: Baylor
2020: no tournament (pandemic)
2021: Baylor
2022: Texas