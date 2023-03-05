Texas is top seed in Big 12 women’s tournament: tip-off times, TV, tickets, preview

Defending-champion Texas is the top seed in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which begins on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.

The Longhorns and Oklahoma finished with 14-4 conference records, but Texas swept the series between the two teams and gained the top seed.

The Sooners are second, and Iowa State is the No. 3 seed.

Tickets are available at big12sports.com/buytickets, Ticketmaster.com/Big12WBB or through the Municipal Auditorium box office.

Thursday, March 9

First round

5 p.m. Game 1, No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. Game 2, No. 7 Kansas vs No. 10 TCU (ESPN+)

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. No 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia (ESPNU)

1:30 p.m. No. 1 Texas vs. Game 1 winner (ESPNU)

5 p.m. No, 2 Oklahoma vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. No, 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

noon (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, March 12

Championship

1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Champions

1997: Colorado

1998: Texas Tech

1999: Texas Tech

2000: Iowa State

2001: Iowa State

2002: Oklahoma

2003: Texas

2004: Oklahoma

2005: Baylor

2006: Oklahoma

2007: Oklahoma

2008: Texas A&M

2009: Baylor

2010: Texas A&M

2011: Baylor

2012: Baylor

2013: Baylor

2014: Baylor

2015: Baylor

2016: Baylor

2017: West Virginia

2018: Baylor

2019: Baylor

2020: no tournament (pandemic)

2021: Baylor

2022: Texas