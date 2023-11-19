Texas toast: Panthers get burned by Cowboys before a stadium full of Dallas fans

The Carolina Panthers played the Dallas Cowboys a respectable game on Sunday for three quarters. And then it all imploded.

Before a stadium that appeared to have been relocated to Texas judging by the fact that about 80% of the people inside it were wearing Dallas jerseys and cheering for the Cowboys, Dallas whipped Carolina, 33-10. The worst play for Carolina came when rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw another pick-6 — his third of the season — in a disastrous fourth quarter

Against one of the NFL’s best teams, Carolina (1-9) kept it a one-score game for much of the afternoon. When the fourth quarter began, Dallas (7-3) led by a modest 17-10.

“We weren’t able to hang in from there,” Panthers head coach Frank Reich said, “and it got out of control.”

Then the Cowboys marched down the field and scored on an explosive 21-yard run from running back Tony Pollard, making it 24-10 with 13:58 to go. And then came Young’s pick-6, when he was intercepted by Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland, who returned it 30 yards for his fourth pick-6 TD of the season to tie an NFL record.

“Just got to make a better decision and a better throw,” Young said. “That’s on me.”

The Cowboys ended up outscoring Carolina 16-0 in the fourth quarter and thoroughly bamboozling Young, who was under constant pressure. Young was sacked seven times on the day and turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter. Carolina had a season-low 187 total yards and only 13 first downs. Young was 16-for-29 for 123 yards, with one touchdown pass, one interception and one lost fumble.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Charlote, NC.

The 23-point loss means the Panthers continue to have the NFL’s worst record, and it puts further pressure on Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer — both of whom could lose their jobs at any time if owner Dave Tepper gets impatient enough with the team’s lack of progress. As we all know, Tepper does tend to get impatient, and he’s not at all averse to firing a head coach in midseason.

In fact, it was in a very similar situation last year that Matt Rhule got fired in midseason — a lopsided October home loss in Charlotte to San Francisco in that case, in front of a sea of 49ers red. With the Panthers 1-4, Rhule (in his third season at the time) got fired the next day. Reich is in the first year of a four-year contract with Carolina.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, fights to stay on his feet as Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, right, looks to make the sack during first-quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The Panthers’ defense played decently for much of the game, although it temporarily came undone with a barrage of avoidable personal fouls on third downs late in the second quarter. Those led to a Dallas TD and a 17-3 halftime lead for the Cowboys. And given that this anemic Panthers team only came in averaging 17 points per game, that lead turned out to be insurmountable.

Carolina had actually practiced the silent count in practice during the week, a rarity for home games, due to the expected number of Cowboys fans. The Panthers, with Reich calling the plays again after offensive coordinator Thomas Brown had done it for the previous three weeks, made three fourth-down conversions in one epic third-quarter drive that lasted 17 plays and nearly nine minutes.

The Panthers ended up scoring on that drive on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Young to Tommy Tremble, and that cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-10. For a moment, there was hope.

That was pretty much the lone highlight, though, for the Panthers. And it doesn’t get any easier: their next three games are on the road.

Then again, Sunday’s may as well have been.