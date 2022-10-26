Texas Teens Bridge the Gap Between the Police and You

Silent Safety, an app that talks to 911 for you, while striving to end the age of dangerous and fearful whispering

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / A large, pepperoni pizza delivered to Apartment #123. We've all seen the video of a woman desperately calling the police under the guise of ordering a pizza in order to get the help she needs. Most of us moved on, but for high schoolers Shivansh Nikhra, Arjun Ramprasad, Devansh Roongta, and Andrew Chen, this issue stuck deep within. After months of brainstorming, programming, and designing, Silent Safety was born.

Founder Shivansh Nikhra, who was responsible for programming the app said, "I just wanted to find a way to help these people with the resources that were at hand. I always loved coding, and finally decided to apply what I knew. In the end, everything came together nicely."

The app serves to fight all types of crime, but it can primarily be utilized in domestic abuse cases. It works just like the namesake: providing safety, silently. Essentially the app enables individuals under duress to communicate with 911 without having to talk. The app speaks to a dispatcher and provides them with a user's profile (basic personal information about themselves), live location, and any additional messages they type. It allows for two-way communication between the user and dispatcher, making it extremely flexible for anyone in need.

The inspiration behind the app was partly because the US faces a domestic abuse crisis. The CDC finds that around 1 in 3 women report having experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Sadly, that number has only risen in recent years as the Council on Criminal Justice reports that reports of domestic violence have increased 8%.

"We knew just how important it was to get the word out, so we set up a demo with local law enforcement to test Silent Safety," said Arjun Ramprasad. "Overall, it was a positive meeting. They were very enthusiastic about the app's potential to make a change."

Silent Safety recently released on the App Store, and it has already been making waves. The team isn't going to stop here though. They have their sights set high as their goal is to help 5,000 users by the end of this year. They believe that their app has real potential, and they hope to make a change for the better. The possibilities for the app are endless. Anyone would find themselves better off having Silent Safety on their phone.

