Texas teen driver who survived viral tornado moment joins TxDOT seatbelt campaign

The Texas teen who went viral when the truck he was driving was flipped over and spun around by a tornado is back in the public eye.

Riley Leon was driving back from a job interview at an Elgin Whataburger on March 21 when a twister swept across U.S. Highway 290, flipped his red Chevy Silverado truck over on its side and spun it around before flipping it back upright. Leon was able to drive away with just a scratch on his arm.

Tornado crossing the road in front of me near Elgin, TX. The debris is from a mobile home that was destroyed. One person was taken away by ambulance. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/Kr4Eb4Twuu — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

He credits his seatbelt for saving his life in the moment and will participate in a Texas Department of Transportation “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

He spoke at a TxDOT media event today at the Texas Capitol.

“It was a couple days after that I realized that thank God I wore my seatbelt that day because if not, the accident could have been more tragic,” Leon said. “I probably wouldn’t be here at this moment without my seatbelt. But thankfully, I wore it and I’m here.”

Video shot by a storm chaser of Leon’s truck spinning in the storm went viral on social media as news outlets picked it up all over the world.

A Fort Worth Chevy dealership gifted Leon a brand new truck a week later.

TxDOT reports seatbelts reduce the risk of dying in a crash by 45% for people in the front seat. The risk is reduced by 60% for people in pickup trucks.

Seatbelts are required for drivers and passengers, according to Texas law. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $200.