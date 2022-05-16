Texas teen driver who survived viral tornado moment joins TxDOT seatbelt campaign

Stefan Stevenson
·2 min read

The Texas teen who went viral when the truck he was driving was flipped over and spun around by a tornado is back in the public eye.

Riley Leon was driving back from a job interview at an Elgin Whataburger on March 21 when a twister swept across U.S. Highway 290, flipped his red Chevy Silverado truck over on its side and spun it around before flipping it back upright. Leon was able to drive away with just a scratch on his arm.

He credits his seatbelt for saving his life in the moment and will participate in a Texas Department of Transportation “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

He spoke at a TxDOT media event today at the Texas Capitol.

“It was a couple days after that I realized that thank God I wore my seatbelt that day because if not, the accident could have been more tragic,” Leon said. “I probably wouldn’t be here at this moment without my seatbelt. But thankfully, I wore it and I’m here.”

Video shot by a storm chaser of Leon’s truck spinning in the storm went viral on social media as news outlets picked it up all over the world.

A Fort Worth Chevy dealership gifted Leon a brand new truck a week later.

TxDOT reports seatbelts reduce the risk of dying in a crash by 45% for people in the front seat. The risk is reduced by 60% for people in pickup trucks.

Seatbelts are required for drivers and passengers, according to Texas law. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $200.

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.