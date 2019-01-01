Texas Tech-West Virginia Preview

No. 11 Texas Tech, which roared through the nonconference season with a suffocating defense, takes its first step in pursuit of a Big 12 title run on Wednesday night at West Virginia.

"With the conference season it's back to 0-0," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard recently said. "That's what I'm trying to get the guys to understand. Everything you've done to this point is basically just for preparation. It's 0-0 Texas Tech at 0-0 West Virginia. It's a new season and for teams that have played well, it really doesn't mean anything. Teams that may not have played their best have a new beginning."

Texas Tech (11-1) has played well, with its only loss coming in a competitive 69-58 game against then-No. 2 Duke in New York on Dec. 20.

The Red Raiders lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense (32.8 percent) and are giving up just 52.3 points per game. They will take on a Mountaineers team that has been known for its "Press Virginia" defensive style, although coach Bob Huggins had to dial that back at times in the nonconference amid growing pains from a young squad.

West Virginia (8-4) began the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 but opened with an overtime loss to visiting Buffalo and hasn't been back in the rankings. The Mountaineers are adjusting after the departures of standout guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. following a 26-11 season.

Senior forward Esa Ahmed leads West Virginia with 14.3 points per game. Junior forward Sagaba Konate averages 13.6 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds.

Another potential answer for the Mountaineers is 6-foot-10 Derek Culver, an athletic, energetic freshman who has only played in the last two games after serving a suspension for a violation of team rules. He is averaging 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes in those games, and Huggins said there is more to his game.

"He's a willing passer," Huggins said. "I don't know if he's a good passer, but he's a willing passer, which is rare, especially with this team. We're a dribbling team that can't dribble."

Texas Tech has a more well-known Culver (no relation) to watch in this matchup.

Sophomore Jarrett Culver, an athletic and lanky 6-5 guard, is in line for national postseason honors, averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from 3-point range.

He had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a loss at West Virginia last season, as the Mountaineers won two of three meetings, including one in the Big 12 tournament.

"It's tough in the Big 12 playing a road game," Culver said. "I feel like they're a great team and they play really hard, so we have to match their intensity."

Both teams went 11-7 in the Big 12 last season, with Texas Tech reaching the Elite Eight and West Virginia the Sweet 16. Having to replace five seniors themselves, the Red Raiders have reloaded quicker than the Mountaineers this season.

"I think we have enough guys that if we can ever get them to just do what they can do and what they're good at doing, instead of trying to be somebody they're not, I think we'd have a pretty good team," Huggins said. "But it's been a fistfight to get them to do that."