Texas Tech tops Sam Houston 6-0, reaches final of regional

Texas Tech's Grant Little celebrates after watching Tanner Gardner hit a home run against Sam Houston State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Tanner Gardner homered twice to back a strong outing from ace Steven Gingery, and Texas Tech advanced to the final round of the Lubbock Regional with a 6-0 victory against Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

Gardner followed his two-run homer in the first with another two-run shot for a 5-0 lead in the fifth. In between, Ryan Long had a solo homer in the fourth in a game that ended early Sunday morning after a weather delay during Arizona's 6-5 elimination win in 12 innings against Delaware.

The Red Raiders (45-15) will play the winner of an elimination game between the Bearkats (41-21) and Arizona on Sunday night. Texas Tech, the No. 5 national seed, has two chances to secure a home super regional bid.

Gingery (10-1) allowed just two hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.

Heath Donica (9-2) gave up nine hits and six runs - four earned - in 6 1/3 innings.