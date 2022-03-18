Texas Tech overwhelms Montana State 97-62 in NCAA 1st round

  • Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, tries to pass around the defense of Montana State guard Kellen Tynes, second from right, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    1/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, tries to pass around the defense of Montana State guard Kellen Tynes, second from right, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Tech guard Xavier Bishop (1) shoots against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    2/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech guard Xavier Bishop (1) shoots against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, passes as Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) defends during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    3/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, passes as Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) defends during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Tech Mylik Wilson (13) shoots over Montana State forward Abdul Mohamed (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    4/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech Mylik Wilson (13) shoots over Montana State forward Abdul Mohamed (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) reacts after a shot against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    5/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) reacts after a shot against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) shoots over Montana State guard Nick Gazelas (2) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    6/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) shoots over Montana State guard Nick Gazelas (2) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Tech players react on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    7/7

    NCAA Montana St Texas Tech Basketball

    Texas Tech players react on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, tries to pass around the defense of Montana State guard Kellen Tynes, second from right, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Texas Tech guard Xavier Bishop (1) shoots against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, passes as Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) defends during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Texas Tech Mylik Wilson (13) shoots over Montana State forward Abdul Mohamed (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) reacts after a shot against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) shoots over Montana State guard Nick Gazelas (2) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Texas Tech players react on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Tech Red Raiders
    Texas Tech Red Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryson Williams
    College basketball player

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points and set a dominating tone in the opening minutes for Texas Tech, which overwhelmed Montana State 97-62 Friday with one of the best-shooting games in the first round since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Bryson Williams also scored 20 points for Texas Tech (26-9), which shot 66.7% (36 of 54) from the field, including making 12 of 20 3-pointers. At one point the Red Raiders were trending toward breaking Syracuse’s record of 67.9% (38 of 56) against Southern Illinois in 1995. They settled for a tie for fourth.

Texas Tech, the No. 3 seed in the West Region, was too big, quick and talented for the Bobcats (27-8), who were making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. The Red Raiders will play either No. 6 seed Alabama or 11th-seeded Notre Dame in the second round.

The Big Sky champion Bobcats won the opening tipoff and Shannon welcomed them back to March Madness by blocking Amin Adamu's shot. Two possessions later, Shannon hit the first of his 3-pointers in the first four minutes to erase Montana State's only lead.

Xavier Bishop led Montana State with 12 points.

The Red Raiders led 18-4 less than five minutes in after hitting four 3-pointers, blocking two shots and forcing the Bobcats into a shot clock violation.

Texas Tech took a 52-25 halftime lead, using a swarming defense to feed an impressive combination of 3s and inside shots. Kevin Obanor worked the baseline for two reverse layups and had a slam dunk.

Williams, named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 Newcomer Team, had two of the Red Raiders' seven 3s in the first half. He scored 12 points in the second half.

Adonis Arms had 15 points and while Obanor had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Tech. Kevin McCullar and Davion Warren added 10 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle was a freshman at his alma mater 26 years ago, the last time the Bobcats reached the NCAAs. They were seeded No. 13 and lost to No. 4 seed Syracuse 88-55.

Texas Tech's Williams was playing in his first NCAA Tournament game, and in his home state, no less. The super senior spent two seasons with Fresno State in his hometown before spending three seasons at UTEP and then moving on to Texas Tech this season.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.