Texas Tech coach, player deny 'racial slur' allegations made by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

On Thursday, Texas Tech denied claims by Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin that a Texas Tech player spit on an Ole Miss player and possibly used a racial slur during the Texas Bowl.

During the fourth quarter Wednesday, a scrum ensued after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled the football and the Red Raiders recovered. The fracas included pushing and shoving between players, and Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins was assessed a personal foul penalty.

Following the game, which Tech won 42-25, Kiffin said the penalty should have been assessed to Texas Tech linebacker Dimitri Moore rather than Watkins. Both players wear No. 11.

In his postgame press conference, Kiffin said Watkins was not in the fight, and that Moore tussled with Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams, stating "everybody knew" because Texas Tech coaches were yelling at their own player.

"There was a racial slur involved, that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, (it's) about the spitting part," Kiffin said. "I brought our own 71 (Williams) up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said."

Mississippi's head coach Lane Kiffin stares at the scoreboard during the Texas Bowl game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

When a reporter asked to clarify if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur toward one of his players, Kiffin was unsure. Moore and Watkins are both Black.

"I’m not going to, because I did not hear it, say that that happened for sure that he gave a racial slur to our player," Kiffin said. "I was told that that was said in that (incident) but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue."

Joey McGuire was not asked about the incident after the game, but Kiffin said he spoke with the Red Raiders head coach about the incident following the contest.

"We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible," McGuire said in a statement released by the school Thursday. "I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him."

Story continues

Moore, in an accompanying statement, said the allegations were false.

"I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false. It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night," Moore said. "Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner."

Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire stands on the sidelines during the Texas Bowl game against Ole Miss, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Kiffin said he was only told about the incident, but did not hear the slur being used.

Kiffin said he did not feel it was fair that his player received the penalty, thinking it should have been assessed to another player.

"I’m going to defend our players when a kid spits on them and is accused to a national audience that it’s him," Kiffin said. "So, Jordan has to deal with this."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech denies racial slur allegation made by Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin