Chris Beard, 'from JUCO Junction,' poses pointed questions to his transfers during a presser

Head coach Chris Beard posed questions to his redshirt seniors Tariq Owens, left, Brandone Francis (1), and Matt Mooney, right rear, during a press conference. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Chris Beard has coaching experience at nearly every level of the collegiate game. In only his third season with Texas Tech, his alma mater, he has the Red Raiders in the NCAA men’s Final Four.

It’s not all game tape and preparation for the coach this week. He switched sides of the interview table after the Red Raiders knocked out top-seeded Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, providing an enjoyable look at the bond between coach and players.

And it all starts with a nod to Beard’s coaching experience at the junior college level, as well as stops with NAIA and NCAA Division II schools, when he introduces himself as a reporter.

“This is Chris Beard from JUCO Junction.”

Beard started with Brandone Francis, a redshirt senior from the Dominican Republic who transferred from Florida after the 2015-16 season, and asked what the senior Francis would tell the freshman Francis.

“I would say to the freshman Brandone Francis to let his guard down,” Francis said. “To listen more to those who cared about him and to work harder. To be on time for classes every morning. To be a better listener, to be a better teammate, to be a better person overall.”

Next up was fellow redshirt senior Tariq Owens, a graduate transfer from St. John’s who played his freshman year at Tennessee. Beard asked Owens, one of the best shot blockers in the country, what Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell would say about players making a big deal about blocking shots out of bounds.

Russell was a notorious shot-blocker, though the stat wasn’t officially recorded during his era. He was also all about teamwork, helping the Celtics to 11 titles in 13 seasons.

“I think that he would say that you just care about stats,” said Owens, who averages 2.44 blocked shots per game. “You just care about your blocks. I think that’s what he would say. Try to focus more on getting it to a teammate instead of getting out of bounds because it’s the other team’s ball still.”

Rounding out the questions by Chris, from JUCO Junction, was one directed at redshirt senior Matt Mooney. Mooney is another player on his third team after spending his freshman year with Air Force and going to Texas Tech as a graduate transfer.

It was the only one that really got the players going, as Owens and Francis attempted to stifle their laughter.

“And last question, Matt, there’s a lot that’s been said about you and your stretching routine. I mean, how much do you stretch a day?” Beard asked.

“It’s a great question,” Mooney said. “I actually did hot yoga this morning and I stretched for about an hour and 15 minutes. and so I stretch a lot.”

We’re guessing there might be some inside jokes here, possibly stretching back to that retreat at Circle Six Ranch in the middle of nowhere.

