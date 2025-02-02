Texas Tech athletic director 'appalled' by player's ejection in 82-81 overtime win over No. 6 Houston

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland got ejected for protesting JT Toppin's ejection. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was “appalled” at an ejection that happened during his team’s 82-81 upset overtime win at No. 6 Houston on Saturday night.

JT Toppin was tossed from the game in the first half after his leg made contact with, uh, a sensitive area on Joseph Tugler’s body.

JT Toppin just got EJECTED… for that?! pic.twitter.com/4vehWoxGTg — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2025

According to college basketball’s rules, any contact to the groin that is deemed to not be incidental is an automatic flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. Officials determined that Toppin didn’t incidentally kick his leg out, so he was tossed from the game.

That then led to Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland getting thrown out of the game after he was furious with the call.

In a statement before the game was over, Hocutt laid out his frustration with the decision.

“I am appalled and disappointed by the official’s egregious decision to eject JT Toppin from tonight’s basketball game against Houston,” Hocutt posted to social media. “This decision, made on a play that was clearly accidental and without intent, is unacceptable.”

“Immediately after the ejection, I spoke with [Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark], who assured me that the situation would be addressed and there would be accountability. On behalf of Red Raider Nation we are extremely proud of our team and the leadership of Coach McCasland.”

Tech trailed for much of the second half but forced overtime on a Darrion Williams 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go. J’Wan Roberts missed what would have been a game-winning shot near the end of regulation and the game went to overtime.

Roberts tied the game in overtime with 1:03 to go when he made two free throws and his free throw with 24 seconds remaining gave Houston the lead. But Chance McMillan made two foul shots with 14 seconds to go to give Tech the lead for good.

The Red Raiders somehow got the game to overtime despite a field goal drought in the second half. Texas Tech went 6:14 without a made field goal before McMillian’s layup with 2:03 to go that cut Houston’s lead to one at 68-67.

The Tech victory also ends Houston’s undefeated run atop the Big 12 conference. The Cougars are still all alone in first at 9-1 halfway through conference play, but are tied with Arizona and a game ahead of the Red Raiders.