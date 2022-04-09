A Texas teacher resigned after reportedly burning a student's hand during a science experiment that went wrong

An image of a child raising their hand at an elementary school. Getty Images

A Texas teacher resigned after reportedly burning a student's hands during a science experiment.

Police said the teacher put hand sanitizer in the boy's hands before lighting the sanitizer on fire, per NBC News.

The incident is under investigation.

A 37-year-old Granbury, Texas teacher resigned after burning a student's hand during a science experiment that went wrong, according to reports.

The incident happened at Granbury Middle School on Friday, local police told NBC News, adding that upon arrival, law enforcement learned that the teacher "put hand sanitizer" on the student's hands "and lit the hand sanitizer as part of a science experiment."

According to the report, police said the 12-year-old boy suffered possible third-degree burns.

"It looks like every class that day had a group of students volunteer to do it. There was also another classroom that was doing that same thing where there was no incident," Granbury Police Lt. Russell Grizzard told KXAS-TV.

"Campus officials have turned this matter over to law enforcement/proper authorities for further investigation," the Granbury Independent School District said in a statement.

The news station reported that an investigation into the incident is underway, and when completed will be sent to the Hood County District Attorney's Office.

