Texas synagogue: How synagogues stay safe - and still welcoming

Holly Honderich - BBC News, Washington
·5 min read
Congregation Beth Israel
All four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel last week escaped unharmed

Survivors of the armed attack at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas last weekend said they were saved by years of security training at their synagogue. As reports of anti-Semitism rise in the US, Jewish American leaders say this is the new norm.

The daylong siege ended with a sprint. After nearly 11 hours captive in his own synagogue, Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the armed assailant and ran from the building with the two other hostages.

Outside, about 200 local, state and federal law enforcement officers had congregated, preparing to stage a rescue. But inside, the hostages had quietly been forming their own plans, while shifting furtively toward an exit.

"We escaped," Jeffrey Cohen, one of the hostages, wrote on Facebook after the incident. "We weren't released or freed."

Rabbi Cytron-Walker and Mr Cohen credited the escape to survival courses taken with their congregation. In recent years, a new security standard has been ushered in at Jewish American institutions - in large part a response to the devastating 2018 massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, as well to a broader rise of anti-Semitic attacks in the US.

Active shooter drills, hostage training and bomb threat protocols have become routine. But what is lost when a place of worship is secured from the outside world? Can it remain a sanctuary?

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The enhanced security traces a disturbing uptick in anti-Semitism in the US, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish bias and violence. In 2020, it recorded more than 2,000 anti-Semitic events, a 10% increase from the year before and the third-highest year on record since the ADL began recording in 1979.

The attack on the Tree of Life synagogue, in which 11 people were killed, remains the deadliest attack on Jewish Americans in US history.

Jewish American leaders often point to this assault as a turning point for security standards at synagogues. There was a before Tree of Life and an after, said Rabbi Hyim Shafner, who leads the Kesher Israel synagogue in Washington, DC.

"That was so surprising and so violent, I think every synagogue said to themselves: we need to beef things up," he said.

Tree of Life Synagogue
Many see the devastating attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh as a turning point in synagogue security

Many synagogues already had a basic layer of protection, like video surveillance and locked doors. But after the Tree of Life shooting, rabbis and congregants enrolled in security courses offered by the FBI, the ADL, and other NGOs dedicated to securing Jewish institutions.

The Tree of Life attack was "a wake-up call," said Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the ADL. Mr Greenblatt estimated that tens of thousands of synagogues have sought out safety training in recent years.

"When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s I don't know that I could have imagined we would have armed guards in front of the synagogue," he said. "I think my children today cannot imagine a synagogue without armed guards."

Some have contracted groups like California-based Magen Am, which train congregation members to guard their own synagogues. The courses include firearm safety and hand-to-hand combat instruction.

"Anti-Semitism is a constant and security is a constant need, we need constant vigilance," said Rabbi Eilfort.

Some congregations have moved to fortify synagogues themselves, opting for exterior fencing and perimeter lighting.

But some in the Jewish community have raised concerns about how increased security measures affect places of worship - long considered sanctuaries both to believers and strangers.

Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant for homeland security under President Barack Obama, was asked by her husband's synagogue to advise on its new security committee formed in the wake of the Tree of Life attack.

Ms Kayyem, now the faculty chair of the homeland security programme at Harvard University, told the BBC she offered "cold calculations about risk and defence" typical of her industry. But some of her suggestions, namely entry-access security checks, went too far for the congregation.

"The challenge for synagogues and places of worship generally, is that there are some vulnerabilities that can't be mitigated without changing the identity of the institution," she said. "And that vulnerability is a desire to welcome the stranger."

Indeed, one of the more poignant elements of the attack on Beth Israel is that the attacker, British national Malik Faisal Akram, did not force his way in. Rabbi Cytron-Walker invited the 44-year-old inside.

"I said, 'Is this a night shelter?' and they let me in. And they gave me a cup of tea," Akram told negotiators during the standoff on Saturday. He was later killed by police.

The events recalled those at Mother Emanuel AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church in Charleston in 2015, when self-described white supremacist Dylann Roof was welcomed inside by parishioners and invited to join an evening bible study, before he opened fire and killed nine black worshipers.

Mother Emanuel church
Parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church welcomed Dylann Roof inside for prayer before he opened fire

"If a homeless person says 'I need a warm place', we should be doing that. Kindness is so built into Judaism, and all of our faiths," said Rabbi Shafner, from Kesher Israel in Washington, DC. "To be at a time in history when we can't do that because we're too worried - that is tragic."

Jewish leaders like Rabbi Shafner face a tug-of-war between sanctuary and security - between wanting their synagogues to remain open and the reality that Jewish Americans are, according to the FBI, consistently the most targeted religious community in the US.

Asked if there was a red line for security - a level that would compromise the essence of a synagogue - the ADL's Mr Greenblatt said he didn't know.

"We have to constantly evolve and adapt to circumstances," he said.

Ms Kayyem was more blunt.

"People like me look at the alternative to these defences," Ms Kayyem said. "And the alternative is a world that doesn't exist."

Graphics by Angélica Casas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • American Jewish groups, leaders send support to a Texas synagogue after hostage situation--and look to what comes next

    Others saw the news alerts as they logged back online when Shabbat, the Jewish sabbath, concluded at sundown on Saturday. Reactions poured in at lightning speed, with some Jewish organizations calling for solidarity, psalms and prayers; and others getting in touch with the local community and with law enforcement as they hoped for a peaceful resolution.

  • Survivors of Texas house of worship attacks deal with renewed trauma after Beth Israel

    “I was just asking God not to let that happen again to them,” Britt Farmer, the former minister at West Freeway Church of Christ, said.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Sheldon Keefe calls Leafs 'soft and purposeless' after Rangers collapse

    Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe finally blew a gasket after his team squandered a 3-1 lead for the fourth time in its last five games.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell