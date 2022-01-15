Texas synagogue: Man with English accent holding congregation hostage

Police are responding to a hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas

A man with an English accent claiming to be the brother of a known terrorist was on Saturday night holding a rabbi and his congregation hostage at an American synagogue.

Police in Colleyville, Texas, surrounded Congregation Beth Israel and evacuated nearby residents. Officers told people to avoid the area.

The angry voice of a man with an English accent was heard through a live Facebook feed that was broadcasting the synagogue’s sabbath service.

The man claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, according to a US official quoted by ABC News.

Siddiqui, a former Pakistani neuroscientist, was sentenced in 2010 by an American court to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of US officers in Afghanistan.

She was previously dubbed "Lady Qaeda" for her links with the terror network Al-Qaeda. The high-profile case sparked outrage in Pakistan.

Siddiqui is reportedly currently serving time at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, roughly 20 miles southwest of Colleyville.

The hostage-taker appeared to be demanding to have his sister freed from prison. The FBI have not yet confirmed the identity of the hostage-taker.

Local media reported that the authorities ordered food for the suspect and are carrying out negotiations.

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, law enforcement officials said. The synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among the hostages.

He was identified as Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker by his colleague Rabbi Joshua Stanton, from the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership.

"He was the first full-time rabbi of this synagogue. He was dedicated to justice and to social justice," Mr Stanton told CNN.

"I cannot imagine the fear and terror in his heart right now," he added.

President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and was receiving regular updates, the White House said.

During the live feed, the suspect appeared to be repeatedly demanding that negotiators “get my sister on the phone”, as well as referring to spending time in England.

At one point, he could be heard asking: “What the f--- is wrong with America?”

He was heard to say “don’t cry for me, I’m going to die” shortly before the livestream cut out. He reportedly said that he did not want to hurt anyone, and talked about his children, but also repeatedly said he believed he was going to die.

According to ABC News, the suspect was armed and claimed to have bombs in unknown locations. Law enforcement declined to comment on the claim.

Katie Chaumont, spokeswoman for the FBI's Dallas bureau, said an FBI Swat team was at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue.

She declined to confirm whether the suspect was armed or what they had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

Barry Klompus, 63, a member of the congregation since it opened in 1999, said he was alerted to the situation by another member and watched the live feed of the sabbath service until it was cut.

"It was horrible listening and watching, and it's that much more horrible not knowing," Mr Klompus said.

Colleyville Police said: “We are currently conducting Swat operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

Congregation Beth Israel began in 1998 as a small group of worshippers who gathered for prayer services. It was officially established as a synagogue in 1999. Services at its present location began in 2005.

It is said to be the oldest Jewish congregation in Texas.

The Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, said he was “closely monitoring” the standoff.

“We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he said.