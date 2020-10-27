Texas supreme court says state can limit mail ballot drop-off sites

By Makini Brice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the state's Republican governor may limit drop-off sites for election ballots, in a political win for U.S. President Donald Trump days before the Nov. 3 election.

The ruling reverses an appeals court decision on Friday that said Governor Greg Abbott could not limit drop-off sites to one per county.

Nearly 8 million Texans had cast ballots as of Tuesday, approaching 90% of the entire 2016 vote - a higher percentage than any state in the country, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Texas voters must qualify to vote by mail by, for example, being older than 65, being ill or disabled, or not being present in their voting county during the early voting period through Election Day.

On Oct. 1, Abbott issued an order that limited the drop-off sites, which voters and civil rights groups said created hurdles in voting access for the elderly, disabled and people who lived in cities.

A Texas appeals court on Friday ruled that limits on the number of drop boxes would increase the risk that voters could be infected with COVID-19 and would infringe on their right to vote.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly railed against mail ballots, saying, without evidence, that they will lead to widespread fraud.

A Democratic candidate has not won the state of Texas in more than four decades, and Trump won there by nine percentage points in 2016.

But with simmering dissatisfaction over Trump's handling of the pandemic, opinion polls suggest Texas may be in reach for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

On Oct. 15, Judge Tim Sulak said Abbott's limitation on ballot drop-off sites "would likely needlessly and unreasonably increase risks of exposure to COVID-19 infections, and needlessly and unreasonably substantially burden voters' constitutionally protected rights to vote."





