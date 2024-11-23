Texas State Bobcats square off against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (2-4) vs. Texas State Bobcats (3-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State squares off against Ohio in Conway, South Carolina.

The Texas State Bobcats are 3-3 in non-conference play. Texas State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Ohio Bobcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Ohio allows 83.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Texas State's average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Texas State Bobcats.

AJ Clayton is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Ohio Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press