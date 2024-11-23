Texas Southern faces New Mexico after Posey's 26-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at New Mexico Lobos (4-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits New Mexico after Duane Posey scored 26 points in Texas Southern's 97-82 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Lobos have gone 3-0 in home games. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Texas Southern went 6-11 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 11.6 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press