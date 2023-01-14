Texas-sized treehouse — and a lavish estate — on the market in Houston. Check it out

A vision of property with a fun extra has landed on the real estate market in Houston, Texas, for $6.95 million.

The custom, primary estate sports five bedrooms and six bathrooms and has a very cool-looking — and elegant — treehouse in the backyard.

“Who would guess they were in Houston while bouncing down the suspension bridge to enter the one of a kind treehouse?” listing agent Courtney Robertson told Mansion Global. “After enjoying a picnic overlooking the pool, expansive grounds and bayou, glide down one of the two slides. This treasure is for the young and the young at heart.”

Of course, the 8,201-square-foot home is a wonder itself and has some heavenly features of its own, according to the listing on Compass, including:

Wood-beamed ceilings

Tall arched windows

Three fireplaces

Iron-forged chandelier

Beautiful primary bathroom

Five car garage with lifts

Full house generator

Those Lone Star fiery summers won’t seem so bad while relaxing in that backyard oasis.

