Texas' Shane Buechele vaults to top of list of available QB grad transfers

Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (7) looks to throw against Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Looking for a place to be a starting quarterback, Texas’ Shane Buechele has started the process of pursuing a transfer.

Anwar Richardson of Rivals was first to report on Wednesday night that Buechele wants to put his name in the NCAA transfer database to allow other college coaches to contact him. Texas confirmed the news Thursday morning.

Buechele started 19 games over his first two seasons in Austin, but was the backup to Sam Ehlinger in 2018. He played in only two games in 2018, allowing him to take a redshirt. Per Richardson, Buechele is on track to graduate from Texas this spring. If he stays at Texas through graduation, he would be immediately eligible at another school with two seasons remaining.

Buechele would be one of the most-coveted grad transfers

With 21 games played over three seasons, Buechele should have plenty of interest from teams inexperienced at quarterback entering the 2019 season — especially with other graduate transfers like Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Brandon Wimbush (UCF) in recent days. Others like Kelly Bryant (Missouri) and Ben Hicks (Arkansas) also made decisions, leaving Buechele as the top option available for now.

Buechele started all games for the Longhorns in 2016 as a true freshman and threw for 2,958 yards, 21 interceptions and 11 interceptions while completing 60.4 percent of his passes. Tom Herman arrived as head coach in 2017 and opened up the QB competition. Buechele opened 2017 as the starter but Herman rotated in Ehlinger often as the season progressed. For the year, Buechele threw for 1,405 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games (seven starts).

Ehlinger won the job ahead of the 2018 season, relegating Buechele to two games. With Ehlinger injured, Buechele saw heavy action against Baylor and Iowa State. Texas won both games.

But with Ehlinger entrenched in the starting role, Buechele will look for other options to play out his collegiate career.

How does the transfer portal work?

Once a player like Buechele informs his school that he’d like his name in the newly established transfer database, commonly referred to as the “transfer portal,” the school has two business days to complete the request. Once the player’s name is in the database, coaches from other schools may contact them.

Being placed into the transfer portal does not mean Buechele definitely will transfer, but it allows him to test the waters. But there’s a flip side. Once a player’s name is in the database, schools can take away their financial aid or scholarship.

That won’t happen to Buechele, according to Richardson.

Coaches have the the right to take away a scholarship, or reduce aid, for players in the transfer portal. Spoke to a person close to Shane Buechele and was told the quarterback received assurances he could remain on scholarship, graduate in the spring, and then transfer. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 17, 2019





Buechele not the only Texas QB transfer

Before the Sugar Bowl, Herman confirmed that both of the quarterbacks Texas signed in the 2018 class, Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson, were placed in the transfer portal.

According to Richardson, Rising, who was ranked No. 149 in the 2018 Rivals250 rankings, has informed the Texas coaches that he will not return to Austin. Thompson, however, will return to UT, according to multiple reports. Like Rising, Thompson was a four-star recruit. Neither saw any game action in 2018.

If Thompson sticks around as reported, he would be in line to compete for the backup quarterback job with Roschon Johnson, a four-star recruit who signed with Texas in December.

Texas is about to lose some depth at the QB position. Junior quarterback Shane Buechele informed Texas on Wednesday he wants to enter the transfer portal. In addition, freshman quarterback Cameron Rising informed UT he was not returning to Austin. Rising recently visited Utah pic.twitter.com/uTC0N7PewQ — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 17, 2019





