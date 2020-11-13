Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

The Senate Republicans who have not conceded publicly that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election argue that President Trump has the right to challenge the results in court, or point out that the vote totals haven't been certified yet, or admit they need his voters to show up in Georgia's special Senate elections, or privately acknowledged that they would pay a political price for not siding with Trump's baseless fraud claims. Some say it's best to let the courts swat down the fraud allegations so people who voted for Trump will feel assured the system worked.

But this reason for letting "process run its course" posted by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Thursday is new.









Another example of why it is prudent to let the process run its course: Thousands of Uncounted Votes Found a Week After Election in Puerto Rico https://t.co/YYxMhNSAdi — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 12, 2020

Puerto Rico, of course, doesn't get to vote for president (or send members of Congress to Washington), so it wasn't clear why Cornyn would bring this up. After getting needled for hours on Twitter, he said he wasn't necessarily referring to the presidential race — though he did not explain what other "process" he had in mind. All other major races have been called and the losers conceded.









Neither the story or my comments are limited to presidential elections. #fail https://t.co/RTQNk51ZIt — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 13, 2020

Cornyn, who won re-election last week, did send more subtle signals that he accepts the results of the election, retweeting two recaps of the Homeland Security Department's cybersecurity agency affirming that "the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history" and "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

