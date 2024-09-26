Which Texas Schools are rumored to be joining the new Pac-12?

Texas State and UTEP would consider moves from their respective conference to the PAC-12 according to reporting by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Mike Craven.

The report comes after UTSA, Tulane, Memphis and South Florida reaffirmed their commitment to the AAC amid reports that the Pac-12 was courting the four schools.

“Together, we are committed to continuing to build the American brand, exploring new opportunities for exposure and value, and developing innovative economic resources all in service of our student-athletes,” the four schools said in a joint statement.

We are the American Athletic Conference. pic.twitter.com/nuwCtF0dQz — The American (@American_Conf) September 23, 2024

The PAC-12 was reduced to Oregon State and Washington State after a mass exodus of schools which began with UCLA and USC leaving the conference to join the Big Ten.

Oregon and Washington followed the Los Angeles schools to the Big Ten, Stanford and Cal joined the ACC while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the Big 12.

The conference has started to rebuild and has added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State from the Mountain West Conference.

The PAC-12 needs eight football-playing members to qualify as an FBS Confrence which could explain the interest in adding Texas State or UTEP as well as allowing the conference to expand into Texas.

UTEP is currently a member of Conference USA.

Reporting from Craven also cited that Texas State has had conversations with the Mountain West Conference, AAC and Pac-12 about joining and has had talks to remain in the Sunbelt Conference.