Texas school shooting: Houston baseball commit shot in head, back on baseball field next day

Rome Shubert is lucky to be alive. The Houston baseball commit was wounded during Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead.

The 16-year-old was shot in the back of the head, but remarkably, walked away with only bandages.

I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable. — Romeshubert❄️ (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

Shubert said he was sitting in his classroom at the time of the shooting.

From KTRK:

"He [Shubert] heard a loud bang in his art class and his ears started ringing.



He jumped under a table for protection and heard another shot.



Shubert says students started to run out the back door of the art room.



He said he didn't realize he was shot."













Shubert only spent a few hours in the hospital before being released.

Rome Shubert, Santa Fe student treated for gunshot wound to head: "I'm just thinking that I'm one of the lucky ones, and I'm glad that God spared me. But I just feel bad that they didn't make it. They had no reason to be shot or anything. They didn't deserve that." pic.twitter.com/7kjo6x6Jlf — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Less than 36-hours after he was shot, Shubert was back on the baseball field as Santa Fe High School took on Kingwood Park High School for a regional playoff game on Saturday night.

Santa Fe High School pitcher Rome Shubert, who was stuck by a bullet in Friday’s shooting but survived, talks about his last 36 hours, what it took for his team to play tonight and what he wants everyone to know about Santa Fe, Texas: pic.twitter.com/L9K9f3YApk — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) May 20, 2018

"I can't really wrap my mind around it," Rome said to KTRK. "It's pretty crazy. I really don't know what to think about it. It's very emotional. I just went from Thursday night, pitching a game, to the next day, a shooter comes in our room and shoots it up, and I get hit in the head. Friends are getting hit. A couple of people in my class passed away. To come out here and have my team be as strong as they were ... I'm really proud of them."

Santa Fe High School baseball players bow their heads in a moment of silence for the shooting victims at their school before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas on Saturday. https://t.co/0aSjUtcUPh pic.twitter.com/t2xi1J759U — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2018

Shubert said the team decided to play to show the community that they were stronger than what happened.

"This kinda shows that we're ... gonna pick each other up and come out here, play, give the community some hope, some life, everything," said Shubert.