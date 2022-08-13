Texas school accountability grades come out Monday. What do they mean for your kids?

Isaac D Windes
·6 min read
Aleksandar Stojanov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Fort Worth Independent School District has increased academic performance across the board, garnering a B rating from the Texas Education Agency in accountability grades that will be officially released Monday — the first time the state has graded schools since the coronavirus pandemic paused scores in 2020. The district was given a C in 2019.

But what exactly are accountability scores and how should you use them?

Here’s what the Texas Education Agency recommended shortly after the most recent accountability rating system was signed into law in 2017.

“Communities need schools that are good for all students,” the agency said in an explainer video. “Parents need to know that schools are good for their own children.”

The state grades each individual school as well as the district as a whole. The agency said that a high or low rating reflects how the majority of a student body is performing at that campus or district.

“A high rating such as an A indicates that many students are doing quite well, while a low rating, such as a D or F, would indicate that far too few students are doing well,” the agency explained. “For parents, the rating provides the signal of how likely their own child (is to) be well supported in the school.”

A pandemic-era law is giving the districts and campuses that are struggling the most one more year of reprieve, only allowing campuses to be graded if they make an A, B or C. Campuses that would have gotten a D or F will receive a “not rated” status, similar to what all campuses got over the last two years as the entire system was paused.

Critics of the scores, which were hotly debated before being adopted by the Texas legislature, say that the system is too simplistic for the complex variables that make up a school district’s academic outcomes.

So if you are zoned for a school that has a low rating, should you pull your children out and find a better option?

The agency said the letter grade is just one factor to consider.

“It is possible that an individual student could get strong academic support in a school with a lower letter grade, but more students get strong academic support in schools with higher grades,” they say in the video.

Once the scores are released, you can also dig into the data behind them to see what factored into the grade on txschools.gov

Critics urge caution in reading grades

Zeph Capo, the president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, said parents should read the results, which will be released for campuses Monday, “with a grain of salt.”

“We don’t particularly find it to be an extremely valuable system, especially after the last two years,” Capo said. “Not particularly helpful and, or, in my opinion, very meaningful for what we need to be focusing on.”

The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups, according to the agency. Student achievement is a measurement of how much all students know and can do, while school progress measures how much better students are doing compared with previous years or their peers at similar schools, the TEA says.

Although the accountability system has less of a reliance on standardized tests than past accountability measures in the state, Capo and other groups have said it still focuses too much on them — putting vulnerable populations that research shows perform poorly on tests in a difficult situation.

“It’s a shaming system in many ways,” he added. “Schools are in different places, they’re resourced differently throughout the state, so it’s very hard to do the types of comparisons that they want you to do, because kids are not standard kids. And families don’t come standard.”

The agency has refuted that claim over the years, pointing to high-poverty districts that are able to garner high scores, but recent scores continue to show high-poverty districts struggling.

So what should parents do?

Focus on what they see and communicate with their children’s teachers, Capo said.

“You should know, can my kids write a complete sentence? Are they able to put sentences together to communicate with others? Are they able to understand the text that they are doing?” Capo said. “If your kids can do those things, if they can function at what you would see to be a normal level within society as expected, then I would certainly not put a lot of stock into test scores.”

Outgoing superintendent celebrates achievement

While the efficacy of the rating system will continue to be debated, leaders in Fort Worth schools are celebrating an increase in scores — with the caveat that there is plenty of room for improvement.

“Thanks to the incredible work of our teachers, we have gained 14 points in five years — despite two years of a global pandemic,” outgoing Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said in a news release Friday. “Furthermore, we know we will see greater numbers of A and B-rated campuses and fewer low-performing schools when the final report is released by the TEA on Monday.”

Those scores match with projections made during a recent board meeting, where officials lauded the work of teachers, but raised alarm about the low levels of African-American students reading and performing math on grade level.

In a presentation, Associate Superintendent Karen Arispe said the district will slash the number of failing schools from 18 to only two. In many subject areas, including third- and fourth-grade reading, the numbers signal a return to progress being made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have the state and the nation telling us that it may take several years, and that is true, we have areas where we’re already seeing students make that recovery because of the hard work of our educators in our schools,” Arispe said at the July 26 board meeting. “So really something to celebrate. And I don’t want to say that that means we’re where we need to be. We know we have areas where we need to grow even more than where we were in 2019.”

Trustee Michael Ryan said that while teachers were doing good work, the data was a call to action.

“To the teachers that did the work, the students that did the work to bring things up, great,” he said. “But when I’m looking at seventh-grade African-American math and we’re at below 10%, you all know the work we got to do. Double that gain to 14% is still not any good. In the end we got to do better.”

Visit star-telegram.com on Monday morning to see how all Tarrant County schools performed in the accountability ratings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Commonwealth Games close a hectic stretch of competition for Canadian athletes

    Separated by eight time zones, but only four days, Sarah Mitton and her Canadian teammates barely had time to do laundry and repack between the world track and field championships and the Commonwealth Games. Mitton, who captured gold in women's shot put at the Games in Birmingham, England, was surprised by the physical and emotional toll of competing in two big events back-to-back. "It's funny, I thought it was going to be easier than it was," said the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S. "I was like

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Team Canada needed some time to shake off the rust as they embarked on a late-summer campaign for gold. Coming into their first game of the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton, many on the squad hadn't laced up their skates for a competitive bout in several months. The time away showed at moments, but Canada held on for a 5-2 victory over Latvia to open the tournament on Wednesday. "I know a coach is never happy with the game, but considering the time of year and where we’re

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Brad Richards brings family focus to P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame induction

    It may have been because of his remarkable career in the NHL, but two-time Stanley Cup winner Brad Richards brought the focus of his induction into the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame back around to family Monday night. Richards won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, when he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs, and in 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks. The ceremony was held at the Northumberland Arena in Richards' hometown of Murray River

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes shows off strength, improved jumper at offseason scrimmage

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni analyzed film of Scottie Barnes' play at a few offseason scrimmages with teammates and other NBA players. One thing is clear, the reigning Rookie of the Year has made upgrades in several areas. Listen to the full episode looking at takeaways from the Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Top three seeds - Medvedev, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas - all lose, Auger-Aliassime wins

    MONTREAL — The National Bank Open's defending champion is out. The second and third seeds were eliminated too and the so-called Big Three didn't make the trip. The draw was left wide open on Wednesday at IGA Stadium before some players had even played their opening matches. Carlos Alcaraz was the first to go, falling in the early session to American Tommy Paul. World No. 1 and top seed Daniil Medvedev was next as he was dispatched by Australia's Nick Kyrgios. In the evening, sixth-seeded Montrea

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop breaks Canadian record in 1,000 metres at Diamond League meet

    MONACO — Marco Arop shattered the Canadian record in the 1,000 metres en route to a second-place finish at the Herculis Diamond League meet on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Edmonton, who won bronze in the 800 at last month's world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., ran two minutes 14.35 seconds. That broke Nathan Brannen's previous record set in 2012 of 2:16.52 in the seldom-contested distance. Jake Wightman of Britain, gold medallist over 1,500 metres at the recent world champions

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Nurse, LeBlanc among group that will study, advise on women's pro sport in Canada

    Kia Nurse and Karina LeBlanc are among a star-studded group of Canadian women tasked with helping determine the course for professional women's sport in Canada. Canadian Women and Sport announced a couple of new initiatives on Tuesday, including the appointment of the Commercial Women Sport Advisory Group, and a study on the potential and direction of professional women's sport. Nurse and LeBlanc are both two-time Olympians. Nurse now plays for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, while LeBlanc is the he

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Canadian women kick off play at FIFA U-20 World Cup against South Korea

    Canada opens its campaign at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday against South Korea, kicking off a challenging first-round schedule that also features games against France and Nigeria in Group C. And the degree of difficulty grows after that at the 16-team tournament in Costa Rica. The winner of Canada's group takes on the runner-up in Group D, which is made up of defending champion Japan, the three-time champion U.S., Ghana and the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals. The Group C runner-

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu hits back at critics after gamesmanship accusations

    The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes repeat calls to St-Onge to improve toxic culture

    More than 90 current and retired Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes are renewing their call for action from federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up what they say is a toxic climate in their national sport organization. The BCS Athlete for Change group originally wrote a public letter in March calling for the resignations of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) president Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan. The athletes said in a letter sent Friday to St-Onge

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.