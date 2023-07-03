Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Texas Roadhouse with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Texas Roadhouse's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Texas Roadhouse has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Texas Roadhouse remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$4.2b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Texas Roadhouse Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Texas Roadhouse, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold US$37m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Texas Roadhouse, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.2m.

Texas Roadhouse offered total compensation worth US$4.4m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Texas Roadhouse To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Texas Roadhouse has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Texas Roadhouse look rather interesting indeed. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Texas Roadhouse that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

