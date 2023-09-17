Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Potentially Undervalued?

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$117 and falling to the lows of US$100. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Texas Roadhouse's current trading price of US$101 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Texas Roadhouse’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Texas Roadhouse?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Texas Roadhouse’s ratio of 23.23x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.99x, which means if you buy Texas Roadhouse today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Texas Roadhouse should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Texas Roadhouse’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Texas Roadhouse look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Texas Roadhouse's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 33%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TXRH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TXRH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TXRH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TXRH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Texas Roadhouse as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Texas Roadhouse, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

