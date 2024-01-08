Texas Rapper Accused of Kidnapping Woman, Holding Her Captive for 4 Years in His Garage

Lee Carter, also known as 'Viper' in Houston, allegedly kidnapped the victim when she was pregnant

Houston Police Dept. Lee Carter

A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman who claims she has been held captive in his garage for about four or five years, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

Lee Carter, 52, was arrested on Thursday, nearly nine months after police responded to a Houston, Texas home after the victim contacted 911, according to Harris County court records.

He has been identified as a Houston-area rapper who also goes by the name “Viper,” according to Local 12, Chron and WFSB.

The victim, identified as Verenice Lopez Rivera in a criminal complaint, claimed she met Carter about four or five years ago when she was panhandling in Houston, Texas. Carter allegedly gave her $1 before offering to help her as she was pregnant, according to the complaint.

When she accepted his offer, he allegedly drove her to his home and locked her up in his garage – starting off years of alleged abuse, including forcing her to take drugs and have sex with him, the complaint states.

It wasn't immediately clear from the complaint what became of her pregnancy. When responding to the April 911 call, authorities found the garage with a “makeshift toilet that did not flush,” a mattress “covered with fresh vomit” and a shelf with diapers, among other items, the complaint states.

Rivera allegedly made attempts to contact authorities by using a free text messaging application, the complaint states, but she was taken to the hospital on a few occasions and eventually released in Carter’s care.

He also allegedly threatened her with physical assault when she begged him to let her go, and often forced her to take drugs, including cocaine, which made her “physically unable to leave the location,” according to the complaint.

On at least one occasion when authorities were at Carter’s residence, she was able to escape breaking a garage window, but she was taken to the hospital and eventually returned to Carter, per the complaint. Following the incident, Carter allegedly boarded up the windows and told a neighbor that he was doing so in order to prevent her from escaping, the document states.

The neighbor, Jedediah Beights, told authorities at the time that Carter had allegedly told him that he had residences around Texas where he “kept women” and that the women he kept locked inside were “ungrateful” because they wanted “more food and drugs,” according to the complaint.

Beights also claimed to authorities that even though he suspected there was some potential “human trafficking deal” or pornographic activities taking place inside Carter’s residence, he assumed authorities would look into it, according to the complaint.



Carter is being held on $100,000 bond, court records show. Carter will be pleading not guilty, his attorney George Powell tells PEOPLE.

Read the original article on People.