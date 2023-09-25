Texas Rangers tickets for the 2023 playoffs go on sale on Monday. Where can fans purchase?

The Texas Rangers’ individual tickets for possible home games for the 2023 American League Divisional series go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Globe Life Field Southeast Box Office, Texas Rangers website or by calling 972-RANGERS.

Tickets will also be available on third-party websites like Seat Geek with tickets for a possible AL Divisional round series beginning at $144.

If the season ended today the Rangers would play the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins.

The AL Divisional Series Schedule is as follows.

Oct. 7 and 8 at the home stadium of the higher seed, Oct. 10 and 11 at the home stadium of the lower seed and the final game if necessary at the home of the higher seed on Oct. 13.