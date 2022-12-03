Texas Rangers sign Jacob deGrom to five-year, $185 million deal in MLB free agency stunner

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Jacob deGrom, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and one of baseball's most dominant pitchers even as injuries limited his availability, cashed in on his pedigree by agreeing to a stunning five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The right-hander's signing, announced by the club, continues a stunning two-year run in which the floundering Rangers have laid out $741 million for free agents, including $500 million for middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien almost exactly one year ago.

Texas finished 68-94 despite that lavish outlay, fired manager Chris Woodward and hired three-time World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy in hopes of producing the club's first winning season since 2016.

Those chances were considerably enhanced Friday.

DeGrom, who opted out of the final year of a five-year, $137.5 million extension he signed with the Mets in 2019, took advantage of both his rarefied status as a shutdown pitcher as well as a limited market for starters. He'll turn 35 next season, and tossed just 64 innings in 2022 as a scapula injury delayed his first start until August.

But deGrom confidently stated in spring training that he'd opt out of the final year on his contract and stuck to it, thanks largely to a track record of striking out 11 batters per nine innings over his career, and an untouchable stretch from 2018-19 that netted him consecutive National League Cy Young Awards.

MLB FREE AGENTS: Ranking baseball's top available players

Jacob deGrom made his MLB debut in 2014 and won the 2018 and 2019 NL Cy Young awards.
Jacob deGrom made his MLB debut in 2014 and won the 2018 and 2019 NL Cy Young awards.

Elbow inflammation limited him to 15 starts and 92 innings in 2021, and he did not pitch again after July 7. The unrelated scapula injury pushed his time between regular season starts to nearly 13 months.

But he is as dominant as ever: deGrom struck out a career-best 14.3 batters per nine innings in both 2021 and '22, and posted a 0.63 WHIP over those 26 starts, although he gave up a career-high 1.5 home runs per nine innings in 11 outings last year.

And the Rangers, clearly, were undaunted by any physical concerns, guaranteeing deGrom nearly $50 million more than he received in his extension from the Mets, when he was four years younger and coming off consecutive Cy Youngs.

The signing is a stunning preemptive strike ahead of baseball's winter meetings, which begin Sunday in San Diego. The Rangers will introduce deGrom to Texas in a press conference following the meetings next week.

DeGrom will front a rotation that includes returning lefty Martin Perez, who accepted the $19.65 million qualifying offer, and Jon Gray, whose four-year, $56 million deal came on the heels of the Seager-Semien pacts a year ago.

Now, deGrom enters the mercenary stage of his career, not unlike former teammate Max Scherzer - who signed a three-year, $130 million contract to join him with the Mets this year, setting a record with a $43.3 million annual salary. They, along with fellow free agent Justin Verlander, have ushered in a new era of the boutique pitcher - a generational talent plugged into a win-now rotation while earning massive annual salaries on shorter-term deals.

Verlander, also a free agent, may not get the five-year guarantee like deGrom. But with deGrom shockingly off the board, Verlander, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, will suddenly have an overheated market for his service that includes the Dodgers, Astros and most likely the New York Yankees.

Oh, and also the Mets. They suddenly are in need of another arm as one of their franchise cornerstones shockingly bolted for Texas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers agree to $185 million free agent deal

Latest Stories

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach Lavine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight. DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He b

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold-medallist Kallie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium to place seventh, a week after winning gold at the World Cup event in Whistler. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura Nolte executed h