Texas Rangers rookie hits first grand slam of career in 6-0 win over KC Royals

The Texas Rangers won their third straight game while Wyatt Langford hit the first grand slam of his career in the team’s 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Langford’s home run came with the Rangers up 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning and gave the Rangers much-needed insurance runs.

The grand slam was the first in Langford’s career and the 17th by a rookie in franchise history — also the first since Josh Jung’s grand slam against the New York Yankees in April of last year.

“I was really just trying to get something out of the infield,” said Langford, “I feel like we’re playing really good right now, so hopefully we can come out tomorrow and keep it going.”

The home run was Langford’s third on the season and his second in the last four games. After a slow start to the season, the ex-Flordia Gator has heated up over his last 15 games, batting .302 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

“If we’re gonna get to where we want to go, I think he’s got to get going like he has, and he’s just, he’s been so good for us recently it feels like he’s got an RBI or two every game,” said Rangers third baseman Josh Smith. “So he’s, he’s a young kid in the league learning, and he’s just, he’s been awesome.”

On the season Langford ranks fourth among rookies in RBIs (30) and second in triples (3). Rangers manager

Bruce Bochy spoke about Langford’s recent surge at the plate.

“I said the home runs are going to come for him. I know it took a little while to get the first one, but sometimes when that happens, they start to come a little bit more often. But he’s been swinging well, and he’s been playing great baseball,” said Bochy.

Jon Gray got the start for the Rangers and put up a quality outing, giving up only two hits in six innings of work with three strikeouts. Jacob Latz, David Robertson and Brock Burke each contributed one inning to the shutout.

Gray’s quality start was the fourth in a row for the Rangers whose pitching staff will be getting some reinforcements with starter Max Scherzer primed to make his season debut on Sunday.

The Rangers will go for the series sweep against the Royals at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field.