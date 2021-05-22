This Texas Rangers prospect, hurt again, might have the worst injury luck in baseball

There’s bad luck, and then there’s Chris Seise’s bad luck.

The former Texas Rangers first-round pick suffered the third season-ending injury of his career Wednesday night in a game for High A Hickory, tearing the ACL in his right knee, and will undergo surgery next week in Arlington.

Seise, the 29th overall pick in the 2017 draft, was injured as he backhanded a grounder at shortstop and turned to throw to second base. The knee buckled as he made the throw.

An MRI exam Thursday revealed the tear. Once swelling subsides, he will fly to Arlington for surgery to be performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

The Rangers’ hope is that Seise will be ready for the start of spring training.

“We feel terrible for Chris,” assistant general manager Mike Daly said. “He has worked his tail off to get back from his other injuries. We have no doubt he will overcome this adversity on his path to the big leagues.”

The Rangers pegged Seise as the best player at the fall instructional league in Arizona and saw a repeat performance from him during minor-league camp last month. He was batting .225 with two homers and four RBIs early this season for Hickory.

Seise underwent needed shoulder surgery in May 2018 and never played that season. In 2019 he tore the labrum in his left shoulder while diving into a base, cutting his season short after only 21 games.

The minor-league season was canceled last year because the COVID-19 pandemic.