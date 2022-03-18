Texas Rangers promo scheduled filled with $1 night hallmarks, 50th anniversary giveaways

Stefan Stevenson
·4 min read

The Texas Rangers 2022 promotional schedule includes all of the hallmarks at Globe Life Field with several special 50th Anniversary bobbleheads.

Tickets for the entire season (except for the April 11 home opener) are available at the Southeast Box office at Globe Life Field on Stadium Drive, at texasrangers.com, and by phone at 972-726-4377.

The 2022 promotional schedule includes 31 giveaway nights, beginning with a Charley Pride bobblehead (complete with a guitar) on April 15 to honor the late country singer and part-owner of the Rangers. It also happens to be Jackie Robinson Night, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer breaking Baseball’s color barrier.

The schedule is again filled with 10 Texas Chili Company $1 Hot Dog days and nights and 12 $1 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sundays for kids 13 and under.

The Rangers, who moved to Arlington from Washington DC in 1972, will celebrate 50 years in Texas with specially-designed bobbleheads of some of the team’s all-time greats, including Nolan Ryan, Adrian Beltre, Michael Young, Juan Gonzalez, Pudge Rodriguez and Jim Sundberg. These bobbleheads will have an “old-time look” of the bobbleheads of the 1970’s, according to the Rangers.

Other giveaways include sets of Rangers baseball cards representing each of the previous five decades, a Nolan Ryan pitching rubber, and a 50th anniversary Mt. Crushmore statue that features the club’s top four home run hitters (Gonzalez, Rafael Palmeiro, Rodriguez, and Beltre).

First-year Rangers Corey Seager and Marcus Semien will both be featured with replica jerseys and bobbleheads.

A bobblehead of outfielder Adolis Garcia, the Rangers 2021 Player of the Year, is scheduled for June 13.

Texas Rangers 2022 Promotional schedule

April 15, Charley Pride Bobblehead (First 15,000)

April 16, Corey Seager 1972 Replica Jersey T-shirt (First 15,000)

April 17 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

April 27, Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night

April 29, 1970s 50th Anniversary Rangers Baseball Cards (First 15,000)

April 30, 50th Anniversary Jim Sundberg Bobblehead (First 15,000)

May 1, Nolan Ryan Pitching Rubber (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

May 11, Dollar Hot Dog Night

May 14, 2022 Texas Rangers Yearbook (First 25,000)

May 15, 50th Anniversary Oven Mitt (First 10,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

May 17, Dollar Hot Dog Night

June 1, Dollar Hot Dog Night

June 3, Marcus Semien Replica Red Jersey T-shirt First 15,000)

June 4, 1980s 50th Anniversary Rangers Baseball Cards (First 15,000)

June 5, On-deck Circle Beach Towel (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

June 13, Adolis García Bobblehead (First 15,000)

June 15, Dollar Hot Dog Day

June 22, Dollar Hot Dog Night

June 24, 50th Anniversary Trucker Cap (First 15,000)

June 25, 50th Anniversary Nolan Ryan Bobblehead (First 15,000)

June 26, Plush Blue Dot (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

July 8, 50th Anniversary Texas Mt. Crushmore Statue (First 15,000)

July 9, Corey Seager Bobblehead (First 15,000)

July 10, 1990s 50th Anniversary Rangers Baseball Cards (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

July 13, Dollar Hot Dog Night

July 15, Marcus Semien Bobblehead (First 15,000)

July 16, 50th Anniversary Bat Night (First 15,000)

July 17, Plush Green Dot (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

Aug. 3, Dollar Hot Dog Day

Aug. 5, 2000s 50th Anniversary Rangers Baseball Cards (First 15,000)

Aug. 6, 50th Anniversary Pudge Bobblehead (First 15,000)

Aug. 7, Rangers 50th Anniversary T-shirt (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

Aug. 12 50th Anniversary Tote Bag (First 15,000)

Aug. 13, 50th Anniversary Michael Young Bobblehead (First 15,000)

Aug. 14, Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

Aug. 17, Dollar Hot Dog Night

Aug. 26, 2010s 50th Anniversary Rangers Baseball Cards (First 15,000)

Aug. 27, Adrián Beltré On-deck Circle Bobblehead (First 15,000)

Aug. 28, Plush Red Dot (First 15,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

Aug. 31, Dollar Hot Dog Day

Sept. 11, Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

Sept. 14, Dollar Hot Dog Night

Sept. 21, Dollar Hot Dog Night

Sept. 23, Mexican Heritage Jersey (First 15,000)

Sept. 24, 50th Anniversary Juan Gonzalez Bobblehead (First 15,000)

Sept. 25, Mystery Rangers Bobblehead (First 10,000); Ice Cream Sunday ($1, kids 13 & under)

Oct. 1, Dollar Hot Dog Night

