Texas Rangers poised to trade for three-time former Cy Young Award winner

The Texas Rangers have an agreement in place to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the New York Mets pending the waiving of Scherzer’s no-trade clause according to MLB reporters Andy Martino and Jon Heyman.

Scherzer has a player option for $43,333,333 million at the end of this season.

Scherzer is said to like New York and it fits him well for family reasons so his approval won’t come easily @martinonyc 1st reported serious talks https://t.co/6XLuZkJwds — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2023

If Scherzer approves of the trade, the Rangers gave up one of their top prospects Jack Leiter and 2023 all-star catcher Jonah Heim who is currently on the 10-day disabled list.

Scherzer has been one of the best MLB pitchers over the last decade earning eight MLB all-star selections, two All-MLB first-team selections and won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.

The Rangers had been looking for starting pitcher help and had been linked to several pitchers. The Rangers have until the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline to make any other trades during this season.

The Rangers earlier acquired pitcher Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers headed into Sunday’s game against San Diego with a two-game lead in the American League West. Defending division winner Houston is two games back.

The Rangers are on pace to stop their six-year streak of losing seasons.