Texas Rangers fans react to World Series title:’FINALLY THE RANGERS WON MY LORD’

The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in their franchise history on Wednesday when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in game 5 of the World Series.

The Rangers won the series 3-1 and won all 11 games they played on the road to set an MLB record for the most road wins in a road.

Here’s how fans and commentators reacted to the Rangers win.

FINALLY THE RANGERS WON MY LORD — ri ♡ (@shownusmx) November 2, 2023

Texas Rangers really did it, those years of pain was worth it. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) November 2, 2023

The Astros no longer run Texas. Congrats Rangers!!!! https://t.co/v2eUC7aulM — D. James, Cleveland is Cleveland. (@OnDeManned216) November 2, 2023

So awesome! I’ve been going to games since 1989 when i moved to Dallas. Never thought I’d see this day! So proud of the Texas Rangers - World Series Champs!!! — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 2, 2023

Imagine showing a Rangers fan this video a year ago pic.twitter.com/LK6XlyPc6z — Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) November 2, 2023

OUR TEXAS RANGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS AT LAST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



DREAMS DO COME TRUEEEEE!!!!!!

️️️️️️ pic.twitter.com/nqf6fLWXZJ — lynzie ✭ (@lynziekate) November 2, 2023

50+ years of pain and suffering has finally come to an end.



Our Texas Rangers are World Champions. pic.twitter.com/6I6yHFtDxy — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) November 2, 2023