Texas Rangers fans react to World Series title:’FINALLY THE RANGERS WON MY LORD’
The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in their franchise history on Wednesday when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in game 5 of the World Series.
The Rangers won the series 3-1 and won all 11 games they played on the road to set an MLB record for the most road wins in a road.
Here’s how fans and commentators reacted to the Rangers win.
FINALLY THE RANGERS WON MY LORD
— ri ♡ (@shownusmx) November 2, 2023
LET'S GOOOOOO 51 YEARSSS TIME TO GET OURS BOYS!!! #TexasRangers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/UXCg5OPC3h
— Kris Gideon (@kissofhemlock) November 2, 2023
Texas Rangers really did it, those years of pain was worth it.
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) November 2, 2023
The Astros no longer run Texas. Congrats Rangers!!!! https://t.co/v2eUC7aulM
— D. James, Cleveland is Cleveland. (@OnDeManned216) November 2, 2023
So awesome! I’ve been going to games since 1989 when i moved to Dallas. Never thought I’d see this day! So proud of the Texas Rangers - World Series Champs!!!
— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 2, 2023
Imagine showing a Rangers fan this video a year ago pic.twitter.com/LK6XlyPc6z
— Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) November 2, 2023
OUR TEXAS RANGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS AT LAST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
DREAMS DO COME TRUEEEEE!!!!!!
️️️️️️ pic.twitter.com/nqf6fLWXZJ
— lynzie ✭ (@lynziekate) November 2, 2023
50+ years of pain and suffering has finally come to an end.
Our Texas Rangers are World Champions. pic.twitter.com/6I6yHFtDxy
— Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) November 2, 2023
WORLD CHAMPIONS: THE TEXAS RANGERS
ARLINGTON IS LOUD!!! @FOX4 @KDFWsports #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/HaCCqfygZ1
— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) November 2, 2023
LET’S HAVE A PARADE IN #ARLINGTONTX!!!! HOW DOES FRIDAY SOUND??!!! #GoAndTakeIt https://t.co/SylP0OXJxP
— Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) November 2, 2023
I was there in 1972 when the @Rangers came to Arlington. Through all the heartache, never did I ever think this day would come. Congratulations to the Chris Young, the architect! #WorldSeries
— Mark Konradi (@MarkKonradi) November 2, 2023