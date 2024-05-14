Texas Rangers fans line up hours ahead of first pitch to grab special promotion

David Hernandez is a Texas Rangers season ticket holder who arrived around noon for Tuesday’s Texas Rangers game whose first pitch was scheduled at 7:05 to get a special promotion offered by the team.

The promotion was a Corey Seager World Series replica ring. Hernadez was among the first Rangers fans at the Southwest entrance of Globe Life Field to receive the ring.

The ring has world champions on the head of the ring with a T in the middle surrounded by blue replica jewels similar to the Rangers’ official World Series championship rings albeit slightly smaller.

A Fort Worth resident, Hernadez spoke about what the Rangers title meant to him.

“Getting to the World Series, [the Rangers] accomplished a lot,” said Hernandez, “Just going to [beat the] teams we had to play on the road, and bringing home the trophy it belongs in Arlington, Texas now.”

Hernandez said he loves coming out for special promotions like the replica rings and plans on attending each replica ring giveaway.

That was not an uncommon sentiment among fans, Joseph Herr came with his wife, kids and father around 2:30 p.m. to make sure they got rings and had already bought tickets to all the games with replica ring promotions.

“We went to games last year in the playoffs, so we wanted to get the replica rings to go along with that experience last year,” said Herr.

Herr has been a Rangers fan for decades and showed off laminated baseball cards of Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez who he said is one of his favorite baseball players of all time.

Cindi Schrimsher has been a Rangers fan since the mid-90s and is a season ticket holder who was overjoyed because of what the ring represents.

“It’s beautiful. We’re all excited because we’ve been waiting a long time to, A, see it, and B, own it.,” said Schrimsher, “We’re still trying to understand how we did it coming from so far behind to go so far ahead on the road. it’s just still a dream.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth resident came with her husband to Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians

Schrimsher attended all of the Rangers’ home playoff games during last year’s World Series title run and came to the Globe Life watch party that was hosted during the World Series.

Rangers fans seemed to share Schrimsher’s enthusiasm with lines around the block in both directions at the Southwest entrance and with some fans reportedly arriving at 8 a.m. to secure a ring.

The promotion has generated so much excitement the Rangers expanded the promotion to give away more rings to fans. Listed below are the remaining games where fans can grab replica rings some of which require a theme night ticket purchase which can be found on the Rangers website.