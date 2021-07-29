Texas Rangers and their fans say goodbye to fan-favorite All-Star Joey Gallo

The Texas Rangers and Joey Gallo officially parted ways on Thursday following Wednesday’s six-player trade with the New York Yankees.

Gallo was drafted by the Rangers in 2012 and spent his entire pro career with the franchise, including the past seven seasons in Arlington.

“First on an organization standpoint, I want to thank and appreciate Joey and his growth through the organization. A tremendous success story for him and the scouts, coaches, everyone that’s touched him along the way,” said Jon Daniels, Rangers president of baseball operations. He said it was great to see a home-grown player reach the level he has — “an All-Star player, Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger caliber, true top-end talent and great person in the community.

“Thank you Joey and I wish him all the best. It was emotional [Wednesday] talking to him and even the week or so leading up to it. We were pretty honest with him and where things stood.”

A final tip of the cap to you, @JoeyGallo24. pic.twitter.com/jkZUn7ulzp — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 29, 2021

Gallo and left-handed pitcher Joely Rodriguez, along with cash considerations, were dealt to New York. Minor league Infielders Josh Smith, Trevor Hauver and Ezequiel Duran, and right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto are headed to Texas.

“It was clear to us that a trade would be the best alternative at this point,” Daniels said. “Three could be everyday bats in the big leagues and a young pitcher ... that could be a starter for us. It just made sense to us and I believe it will to our fans in time.”

Gallo, an All-Star in 2019 and 2021, made highlight after highlight with his bat and glove. He hit .211 with 145 home runs, 385 hits and 317 RBI in his seven seasons with the Rangers.

He was Gold Glove winner in 2020 and had made six assists from the outfield in his final 10 games the Rangers. He hit a three-run home run in his final game in Tuesday’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Story continues

But the biggest thing was, Gallo became a fan favorite.

“Comes at the expense of trading a fan favorite and very good player, but we’re really excited to get the four players that we did,” Daniels said.

Gallo thanked the Rangers with a post on Thursday afternoon.

“Thank you, Texas. It’s been an honor to wear this jersey, and call myself a Texas Ranger for the past 9 years. You will forever have a place in my heart. I hope I’ve made you proud With that said, I can’t wait to start this new journey as a New York Yankee!”

Thank you, Texas.

It’s been an honor to wear this jersey, and call myself a Texas Ranger for the past 9 years. You will forever have a place in my heart. I hope I’ve made you proud️



With that said, I can’t wait to start this new journey as a New York Yankee! pic.twitter.com/48l22dnxh3 — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) July 29, 2021

Many fans expressed sadness on social media following the trade. Many thanked Joey for his time with the team.

Bally Sports Southwest reporter Emily Jones tweeted “Always Family” with a few photos of her, her family and Gallo. She had the final interview with Gallo Tuesday night when Gallo said his final goodbye to the fans.

Joey Gallo thank you for the memories man!!! — Reema (@buddiesquad87) July 29, 2021

Honestly the fact that with all this trade talk NO ONE has mentioned we’re going to have to say goodbye to Joey Gallo’s beard? You’ll be missed #Gallo #GALLO2NYY — Caroline Agid (@carolineagid) July 29, 2021

I’m going to miss Joey Gallo hitting bombs in Arlington. It’s a sad day for the @Rangers. All the best to you, @JoeyGallo24. You have been so fun to watch. Please come back to Texas someday! — markcouser (@markcouser) July 29, 2021

Always had a feeling the day would come that we would trade #JoeyGallo but was never ready for it. This is rough. Definitely going to miss seeing him in a @Rangers uniform. — Chris Thomas (@ZeroDevil5) July 29, 2021

The Joey Gallo era is over in Texas. Glad I got to see him hit a few bombs in person this year. Going to miss that https://t.co/kiYuGlXcDs — Nate (@DallasBammer) July 29, 2021

Sad to see Joey Gallo leave but best of luck to him in the future. Been following his career ever since he was with Frisco. He even signed a baseball for my daughter. pic.twitter.com/eyIF2WgSsq — Dave's Not Here (@P1DavidC) July 29, 2021