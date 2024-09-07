Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels Saturday

Los Angeles Angels (59-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (68-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Rangers: Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -158, Angels +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Texas has a 39-34 record at home and a 68-74 record overall. The Rangers have a 52-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 29-40 on the road and 59-82 overall. The Angels are 30-73 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 64 RBI for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 11-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 21 home runs while slugging .425. Mickey Moniak is 10-for-33 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 5-5, .197 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hip), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (oblique), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press