How the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles to gain a 2-0 edge in the ALDS

The Texas Rangers are coming home to Globe Field with a big 2-0 advantage in the best-of-three American League Divisional playoff series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers beat the Orioles 11-8 at Camden Yards on Sunday, moving Texas within one win of advancing to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016.

The two teams will meet in Game 3 at Globe Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m.

What do know about the Rangers’ win on Sunday:

Big early innings

The Rangers scored five times in the second inning and four more times in the third inning to build a 9-2 lead. The Orioles had scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning.

Leo Taveras’ two-run double tied the game in the second, then Mitch Garver, Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim smacked run-scoring singles to build a 5-0 lead.

Then, in the third inning, Garver hit a grand slam to push the Rangers’ lead to 9-2.

The Rangers used seven hits and seven walks in the first three innings to score the nine runs. They chased Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez after just 1.2 innings. Reliever Bryan Baker walked three straight before reliever Jacob Webb gave up the grand slam to Garver.

Garver drove in five of the Rangers’ 10 runs. He got his first postseason start, batting third, in the spot that Robbie Grossman had held in the Rangers’ first three playoff games.

Streaking Seager

Corey Seager continues to be a menace for the Rangers’ postseason opponents. He’s reached base three or more times in each of the Rangers’ four postseason games, the longest streak in franchise history.

On Sunday, he set a MLB postseason record by walking five times.

In the postseason, he is 5-for-12 with nine walks.

Big numbers

The Rangers big second and third innings marked the 116th and 117th times this season the Rangers have scored three runs or more in an inning this season.

Montgomery starts

Left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery wasn’t as sharp as he was against Tampa Bay when he shut the Rays out for seven innings in the LDS, but he did more than enough to hold off the Orioles in the early innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk in four innings. He was relieved in the fifth inning.

Aledo star gets win

Former Aledo High standout Cody Bradford picked up the win. He relieved Montgomery with one out in the fifth inning and induced three quick outs to squelch a potential Orioles rally.

He turned out to be the best pitcher on the mound at Camden Yards on Sunday.

The rookie pitched 3.2 innings, allowing just three hits with no walks. He struck out four.

Did you know?

The fourth straight game to begin the 2023 postseason is the best winning streak to open the postseason in franchise history.

Game on FOX

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on FOX. The first two games and, if needed, Games 4 and 5, are on FS1.