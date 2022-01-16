Texas rabbi 'grateful to be alive' as synagogue hostage-taking suspect ID'd

BILL HUTCHINSON
·5 min read

A Texas rabbi taken hostage with three members of his congregation by an armed man demanding the release of a convicted terrorist, posted a message on social media Sunday saying he is "grateful to be alive."

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was leading Shabbat services at the Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday when a man interrupted the service and allegedly claimed he had planted bombs in the synagogue, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect, who died in the incident when an FBI hostage rescue team breached the synagogue, was identified on Sunday as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, according to Matthew DeSarno, the special agent in charge of the bureau's Dallas field office.

"At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved," DeSarno said in a statement.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he's been briefed on the incident by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"This was an act of terror," Biden told reporters.

Biden said the suspect had only been in the country for a couple of weeks, spending at least one night in a homeless shelter. He said the suspect was armed with a gun he allegedly purchased on the street, but investigators have found no evidence that he was in possession of explosives

The ordeal unfolded as members of Cytron-Walker's flock watched in horror as a Facebook Live broadcast of the service suddenly turned into a life-threatening standoff that lasted 10 hours and ended with flashbangs and gunfire when an elite FBI hostage rescue team breached the temple and saved the hostages.

PHOTO: Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP)
PHOTO: Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP)

The alleged gunman died in the confrontation. Officials declined to say if Akram was fatally shot by the FBI hostage rescue team or died from a self-inflicted wound.

"I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive," Cytron-Walker wrote in a message posted on his Facebook page Sunday morning.

The cleric, affectionately known to his congregants as Rabbi Charlie, thanked friends and strangers from across the country for "all the vigils and prayers and love and support. He added a special thanks to the law enforcement officers and first responders "who cared for us" and, without elaborating, said he was appreciative of "all of the security training that helped save us."

"I am grateful for my family," Cytron-Walker wrote. "I am grateful for the CBI (Congregation Beth Israel) Community, the Jewish Community, the Human Community."

The hostage-taking incident started about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Olivia Zelling and Stacey Silverman said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Sunday that they were both watching the Facebook Live feed when the service went from prayer to panic.

Silverman said her mind was instantly flooded with fears that she was witnessing a repeat of the 2018 anti-Semitic mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the deadly 2019 shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego.

"I was terrified," Silverman said.

MORE: 8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourned

While the live stream did not contain footage of the hostage-taking unfolding, it did include audio of the suspect apparently speaking to hostage negotiators. At one point, according to a portion of the broadcast obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the suspect is heard saying, "I've got these prisoners" and "I am going to die."

MORE: Poway synagogue shooting survivors address gunman at sentencing

As Akram was allegedly speaking, the broadcast only showed a screen with written guidance on silent prayer and the words, "My God, guard my speech from evil and my lips from deception. Before those who slander me, I will hold my tongue; I will practice humility."

"He was foul-mouthed. He was swearing. He was saying anti-Semitic tropes," Silverman said of the suspect. "He was talking about Israel, Palestine, Islam, and that he had a gun. He implied he had a bomb in his backpack, and that he could, you know, let it loose at any minute. It was horrifying."

Zelling said on "GMA" that she and her family are close friends of Cytron-Walker.

PHOTO: Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP)
PHOTO: Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP)

"Rabbi Charlie is at his core, an incredibly kind and holy man," Zelling said. "His presence has made a profound impact on my life."

Silverman said that while she has been alarmed about the rise in anti-Semitism and attacks on Jewish communities throughout the nation, she said, "in the back of our minds, you know, we knew it could happen here."

MORE: Jersey City shooting that left 6 dead was 'targeted' at Jewish deli: Officials

"I feel like it's going to take a long time for this congregation to heal because you don't know who next is going to approach your building," Silverman said. "You don't know what's going to happen because it's so prevalent right now. We know that it could happen again. It's terrifying."

A motive for the incident is under investigation. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team was processing evidence at the synagogue on Sunday and the bureau's North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force, was investigating leads in the case, DeSarno said in his statement.

DeSarno said the FBI Shooting Incident Review Team "will conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events."

During the standoff, it was unclear to what extent the hostage-taker was armed, authorities said. The suspect was carrying backpacks and had said that he possessed explosives. Law enforcement officials would not say at a news conference whether he actually had explosives.

Authorities also declined to publicly confirm the demands made by the hostage-taker. Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News he was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth.

Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist with alleged ties to the al-Qaida terrorist network, was sentenced to 86 years in prison after she was convicted in 2010 of assault and attempted murder of a U.S. soldier and members of a U.S. team sent to interrogate her in 2008.

Investigators have not commented on the relationship between Siddiqui and the synagogue hostage-taker.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Texas rabbi 'grateful to be alive' as synagogue hostage-taking suspect ID'd originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • As a Gen-Zer who loves TikTok, recent reality shows about influencers made me never want to become one

    Seeing glimpses into the lives of mega-influencers make the luxury lifestyle look anything but aspirational.

  • For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two days after the presidential election on Nov. 2, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol. “We aren't getting through this without a civil war,” the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, wrote fellow members, according to court documents. “Too late for that. Prepare your mind. body. spirit.” Five days after the election, when

  • Texas synagogue hostage-taker was British

    The man who seized four people and died in a standoff with police is named as Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

  • Mark Ruffalo, Jim Jarmusch, and More Defend Emma Watson’s Support for Palestine

    Nearly 50 Hollywood artists including Gael García Bernal and Susan Sarandon signed a letter defending Watson against charges of antisemitism.

  • Jan. 6 hearings 'are going to blow the roof off the House,' Raskin says

    On a Thursday Zoom call with progressive activists, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said that the forthcoming hearings by the Jan. 6 Select Committee probing the riot at the U.S. Capitol staged by supporters of former President Donald Trump will "blow the roof off the House."

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier