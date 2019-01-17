Texas QB Shane Buechele to transfer after May graduation, report says

Texas quarterback Shane Buechele, who will graduate in the spring, told the university Wednesday that he intends to transfer ahead of next season, Rivals.com reported.

Texas is about to lose some depth at the QB position. Junior quarterback Shane Buechele informed Texas on Wednesday he wants to enter the transfer portal. In addition, freshman quarterback Cameron Rising informed UT he was not returning to Austin. Rising recently visited Utah pic.twitter.com/uTC0N7PewQ — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 17, 2019

Buechele will have two years of eligibility remaining and becomes a top option for a program looking for an experienced QB.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He started all 12 games as a true freshman in 2016 but eventually lost the starting job to Sam Ehlinger, who'll be a junior in 2019.

Buechele played in only two games in 2018, meaning it can count as a redshirt season, but came on after Ehlinger was injured and led the Longhorns to home victories against Iowa State and Baylor. He entered the game against No. 18 Iowa State after halftime and was 10-for-10 passing and scored a touchdown in a 24–10 win.

In two-plus seasons (23 games, 19 starts), he has thrown for 4,636 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with 16 interceptions (he also has four rushing TDs).

According to Rivals.com, Buechele — the son of former MLB player Steve Buechele — will remain on scholarship and graduate in May.

MORE: QB Jalen Hurts announces transfer to Oklahoma from Alabama | Oklahoma will grant QB Austin Kendall's transfer to West Virginia, report says

Story continues

Rivals.com added that the Longhorns also were also informed Wednesday that freshman QB Cameron Rising, a four-star recruit in last year's class, won't return in 2019. He recently visited Utah.

Fellow freshman Casey Thompson, like Rising a four-star recruit who saw no action in 2018, also has entered his name in the transfer portal. If he stays then he likely would compete with Roschon Johnson, a four-star prospect who signed with Texas in December, for the backup job behind Ehlinger.