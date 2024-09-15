Texas QB Quinn Ewers leaves UTSA game with apparent lower-body injury, Arch Manning throws TD on next play
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on Texas' next drive
Texas QB Quinn Ewers left the No. 2 Longhorns’ game against UTSA on Saturday with a non-contact injury.
Ewers gingerly walked to the sideline after he appeared to pull up after a handoff in the second quarter. He was replaced by Arch Manning, who threw a touchdown pass to give Texas a 21-0 lead.
Not an ideal reaction from Quinn Ewers as he enters the tent. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mxQHiY2zkY
— Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) September 14, 2024
Ewers was 14-of-16 for 185 yards and two touchdowns before he was taken to the medical tent on the Texas sideline. After he was examined in the tent, a dejected Ewers made a slow walk to the Texas locker room with a towel over his head.
Manning, meanwhile, threw that TD pass on his first attempt after coming into the game. It was a 19-yard strike to DeAndre Moore Jr.
Arch Manning comes in for an injured Quinn Ewers and immediately throws a touchdown pass.
Deandre Moore into the Endzone. Texas up 21–0. pic.twitter.com/OPNJWyOMfk
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) September 14, 2024
Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been the No. 2 quarterback for the Longhorns since the College Football Playoff in January. After UTSA cut Texas' lead to 21-7, Manning rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play after replacing Ewers.
MANNING TO THE HOUSE 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/1OFePFJYjG
— Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 15, 2024
Ewers has missed time due to shoulder injuries in each of his two seasons as Texas’ starter. He injured his right throwing shoulder in a game against Alabama in 2022 and injured his left shoulder against Houston in 2023. Ewers missed two games after he was hurt against the Cougars a season ago and replaced by Maalik Murphy. He’s now the starting quarterback at Duke after transferring at the end of the regular season.