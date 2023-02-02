Texas power outage tracker: 400,000 outages reported as state battles ice, winter weather

More than 416,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Thursday as parts of the state continued to battle ice and winter weather.

Travis County, which houses the state capital of Austin, remained the focal point of the outages Thursday morning. More than 166,000 customers – nearly a quarter of the energy customers in the county – were without power as of about 11:00 a.m. CT, as temperatures started to rise above freezing.

More than 55,000 outages were reported in Williamson County, just north of Austin.

In Smith County, home of Tyler, about 37,000 customers were without power, and in Bell County, located between Austin and Waco, about 22,000 were in the dark, according to USA TODAY Network's power outage database.

Texas power outage map

As of about 11:00 a.m. CT, more than 416,000 customers across the state did not have power, per outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.

Ice storm warning lifted in Texas

An ice storm warning was in effect Thursday in western north and central Texas. The warning was set to lift at 9 a.m. CT Thursday, though power outages and tree damage across the area were still possible due to the ice.

