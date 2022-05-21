A Texas police officer was arrested after being accused of using a taser on her kids, reports say

A Taser. Craig F. Walker/Getty Images

A Texas deputy is accused of using a taser on her three children.

Xochitl Ortiz, a former deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office, was arrested on Wednesday.

She's accused of using a compliance technique on her kids aged 8, 11, and 12.

A Texas police officer was arrested and accused of using a taser on her three children, several outlets reported.

KHOU 11 reported that Xochitl Ortiz, 34, a former deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office, was charged with three counts of injury to a child with bodily injury.

Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 and the Daily Beast said Ortiz used a taser on the children aged 8, 11, and 12, in early April.

Ortiz used the taser in drive-stun mode, a compliance technique on the kids' bodies including their hands, shoulders, and buttocks, according to court documents. The taser used belonged to Ortiz' boyfriend, Christopher Worthington, who is also a police officer in Harris County.

The Daily Beast reported that Ortiz's children reported the incident to their father, who is currently going through a divorce with Ortiz. The children said they did not feel safe in Ortiz's home.

Citing prosecutors, the Daily Beast reported that Worthington was present when the children were tasered.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told Insider in a statement that he was notified of the allegations on April 14 and began investigating. Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday and has since been fired. KHOU 11 also reported that Ortiz's boyfriend has also been fired.

"Any allegation of police misconduct, rather on duty or off, instantly becomes our top priority," Herman said. "Every one of us who puts on this uniform wants to maintain the pride in our agency and our profession and we can only do that by fully investigating any allegations of wrongdoing. I am sincerely grateful for our partner agencies, who joined with us in this investigation."

Ortiz is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Harris County Jail.

Read the original article on Insider