Texas Parents Who Have the Same Birthday as Their Daughter Turn 90: 'It's Really Been Fun'

William and Irene Masters celebrated their 90th birthdays on Jan. 13 — the same day their daughter Charlotte turned 61

Courtesy of Charlotte Wilson Charlotte Wilson and her parents Irene and William Masters all share the same birthday

For one couple in Texas who have been married for over six decades, birthdays are truly a family affair.

William and Irene Masters of Burleson were born on the same day and year: Jan. 13, 1934. But they're not the only ones in the family who share a birthday: their youngest daughter, Charlotte Masters Wilson, was born on the same day in 1963.

The trio celebrated their big day together last week, with William and Irene both turning 90, while Charlotte turned 61.

“Dad loves it because he never has to worry about forgetting mom's birthday,” Charlotte tells PEOPLE. “So that's been awesome. The anniversary can be a little problematic, but we usually help him. And they've been married 64 years.”

Courtesy of Charlotte Wilson Irene and William Masters share the same birthday with their daughter Charlotte Wilson

Irene, a retired teacher, says she first met William through one of his friends. “I thought, ‘Gosh, he's good-looking’” she recalls.

William and Irene got acquainted and then started dating. One day, William asked Irene about her birthdate. “I told him ‘Jan. 13, 1934,’” says Irene. Much to her surprise, when she asked him his, he said the same thing back to her.

“I thought, ‘Boy, he's teasing me,’” she remarks. “I said, ‘Let me see your driver's license.’ So he pulled out his driver's license and saw that we did indeed have the same birthday.”

In another interesting twist, the couple — who tied the knot in 1959 — later learned they were born five hours apart.

“After we'd been married a while, my husband would refer to me as the ‘old lady’ [to his friends],” Irene says. “I felt tired of him calling me the ‘old lady.’ I thought, ‘I'm going to check this out.’"

"So I went and got our birth certificates. He was born at 7:45 a.m. Exactly five hours later at 12:45 p,m, I was born," she adds. "He's the old man."

The couple's first child, Melinda, was born on Nov. 30, 1960, the same day that William got a job offer from Chevron Oil. On Jan. 13, 1963, they gave birth to their second child Charlotte on their birthday, which was a few days past her due date.

“Sure enough, she was two days late and came on our birthday," says Irene.

“I did my part,” adds Charlotte.

Courtesy of Charlotte Wilson An archival photo of William and Irene Masters with their youngest daughter Charlotte

Charlotte, who is also a former teacher, says she didn't realize how unusual having the same birthday as her parents when she was a child.

“I always liked it because it's just so much fun,” she says. “And then as I got older, I realized that it was very unusual. And so I've just always felt extremely blessed by this opportunity to share the birthday with my parents.”

For their most recent birthday, the trio had brunch with relatives at a restaurant and then had cake at home. “We were thinking about doing a party, but we scaled back,” says Charlotte. “So it was very low-key but very nice. And also, Mom and Dad received a lot of birthday cards. I think at last count we had about 125 birthday cards.”

Courtesy of Charlotte Wilson Three members of the Masters family celebrated their birthdays on Jan. 13, 2024

Even though Melinda, doesn’t have the same birthday as the rest of her family, Charlotte says her older sister has always been a good sport about it.

“She's always been our biggest fan. There's been multiple times when our birthday was on Friday the 13th. And so she would give us a lucky, like a four-leaf clover and a rabbit, just stuff like that to play it up," says Charlotte. "She's always been just happier for us than anybody.”

As far as being able to celebrate 90 together, Irene says it's been wonderful.

“We're both a little surprised that we've reached this age,” she says. "But we're still together. It's really been fun."

And, she adds that they "love celebrating with Charlotte.”

“They're both really in good health,” Charlotte says of her parents. “They are very active at church. Dad serves as a greeter at church. And they go to the gym three times a week. So they're just a really great example to anybody about aging well. I'm just very grateful and very thrilled that we've had the opportunity to reach this milestone."



