Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Shawn Amini: Thank you for joining us today for Texas Pacific Land Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday afternoon, the company released its financial results and filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.texaspacific.com. As a reminder, remarks made on today’s conference call may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. We do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. For a more detailed discussion of the factors that may affect the company’s results, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings.

During this call, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. More information and reconciliations about these non-GAAP financial measures are contained in our earnings release and SEC filings. Please also note, we may at times refer to our company by its stock ticker, TPL. This morning’s conference call is hosted by TPL’s Chief Executive Officer, Ty Glover; and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Steddum. Management will make some prepared comments, after which we will open the call for questions. Now, I will turn the call over to Ty.

Ty Glover: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. TPL delivered another strong quarter, driven by improving commodity prices and continued performance of our surface and water assets. Starting with oil and gas royalties, revenues increased 6% sequential quarter-over-quarter as lower royalty production was more than offset by higher oil, natural gas and NGL prices. This past quarter, we’ve heard from operators that development activities were negatively impacted by infrastructure downtime and electricity challenges during the summer heat waves. With those issues having subsided and with some additional natural gas takeaway capacity coming online, we think infrastructure and logistics will be less of a constraint for development in the near term.

For our surface leases, easements and materials segment, which we refer to as SLEM, we continue to benefit from broad strength across our various endeavors there. In particular, pipeline easements have been robust, driven by expanding infrastructure development in the Permian. For source water, year-to-date revenues have already eclipsed what we did in all of 2022. Though down from our record sales volumes off the prior sequential quarter, third quarter 2023 source water sales volumes of approximately 545,000 barrels per day represent high utilization across our system. In particular, demand for treated water remains elevated, with this past quarter representing record revenues and volumes. On the produced water side, volumes have grown steadily and quarterly revenues are up 9% year-over-year.

Produced water volumes continue to grow across the Permian, of which TPL continues to capture a significant portion through our large AMI agreements across our surface. To give some additional visibility on TPL’s production outlook, I wanted to take some time this morning to provide recent well development trends on our royalty acreage. Starting with our near-term well inventory, at the end of the third quarter 2023, TPL had 6.7 net permits, 7.9 net drilled but uncompleted wells also referred to as DUCs and 5.2 net completed wells. This near-term inventory totals 19.9 net wells, which represents a 29% increase from second quarter 2023 levels. Although we had relatively lower net new producing wells added in this most recent quarter, the higher balance of completed wells represents a level much higher than what we’ve generally seen historically, which gives some visibility into near-term production trends as those get turned to sales soon.

For wells already turned to sales in 2023, the timing of completion to initial production has averaged around 20 days, which is significantly longer than prior year averages of approximately 3 to 5 days. We believe this timing delay is in large part attributable to more operators utilizing co-development strategies as more wells are fracked together within a pad and then those group of wells are collectively not turned to sales until after the last well has been completed. All else being equal, the effect of this is that the production contribution from new wells becomes lumpier in the short term. It’s also worth noting that timing of permit to spud and spud to completion have compressed considerably in 2023 versus prior years. In total, for wells turned to sales in 2023, the average permit to production timing is approximately 10 months, whereas in ‘22, it was approximately 11 months and in 2021, it was approximately 13 months.

With respect to rigs, although rig counts in the overall Permian have declined by approximately 10% compared to last year, we’ve recently seen more rigs operating on TPL acreage. Last year at this time, we estimated that there were approximately 42 rigs operating on TPL acreage, whereas today, we estimate we currently have more than 50 rigs. These rig totals align with our well data, with third quarter 2023 new spud activity right around record levels on a gross and net basis. In addition, new permit activity on our acreage is elevated as third quarter 2023 represents a record for new permits both on a gross and net basis. With a strong backlog of completed wells and inventory, high levels of ongoing new permits, accelerated development timing of converting permit to sales and currently supportive oil and natural gas prices, those fundamentals in aggregate underpin what we believe to be constructive backdrop for development on TPL royalty acreage and the Permian more broadly.

Of course, commodity prices can change and development schedules can evolve. But as we’ve shown before, TPL is well positioned to succeed through almost any environment. Before concluding my remarks, I also wanted to mention that next week, TPL will be hosting its 2023 Annual Meeting in Dallas. I want to remind and encourage shareholders to review the proxy materials, which you can find on our website and on the SEC website and to submit votes. If anyone needs any assistance, please reach out to Investor Relations. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Steddum: Thanks, Ty. Third quarter 2023 total consolidated revenue and net income were $158 million and $106 million, respectively. Total adjusted EBITDA was $141 million, which is 6% higher compared to the prior sequential quarter, and adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 89%. During the quarter, the company benefited from higher commodity prices and lower operating expenses, though partially offset by lower royalty production and lower source water sales. Free cash flow was approximately $106 million, and we exited the quarter with approximately $660 million of cash on the balance sheet. Royalty production of approximately 21,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day represented a 12% decrease on a sequential quarter basis.

Our realized price per barrel of oil equivalent increased 19% to approximately $45. Benchmark prices for each oil, gas and NGLs, each rose over the prior sequential quarter, and our realizations relative to the benchmark prices also improved. For this quarter, we have maintained our $3.25 per share dividend. We also spent approximately $6 million to repurchase approximately 3,600 shares of our common stock. And with that, operator, we will now take questions.

