Texas officials feud with Mark Cuban over Dallas Mavericks not playing national anthem

The Dallas Mavericks are not playing the national anthem at its home games, drawing sharp backlash from Texas officials including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“(Mark Cuban)Your decision to cancel our National Anthem at (Dallas Mavericks) games is a slap in the face to every American & an embarrassment to Texas,” Patrick said in a Wednesday tweet. “Sell the franchise & some Texas Patriots will buy it. We ARE the land of free & the home of the brave.”

The NBA team hasn’t played the anthem at the start of any of its 13 preseason and regular-season games. The decision went unnoticed until reported by The Athletic Tuesday night.

North Texas Sen. Drew Springer took issue with the move and said related legislation could be coming.

“It’s time that Cuban’s special Texas tax breaks comes to an end,” Springer said. “No one in (Senate District 30) gets special treatment, why should he? We can use it to lower property taxes. Be watching (Texas Legislature) bills today.”

The NBA on Wednesday issued a statement saying the anthem would be played at its teams’ games.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said.

