Texas offers $95M to block Fairfield Lake park sale. The developer calls it ‘sabotage.’

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offered to purchase Fairfield Lake State Park and surrounding property for $95 million, but the property is already under contract and expected to sell to a private developer in a matter of days.

In a letter dated June 1, the department told the landowner, Vistra Corp., it was prepared to offer the $95 million for the 5,000 acres, and close by the end of July.

The state has leased the park land for about five decades. But private owner Vistra Corp., which formerly operated a power plant on the site, is under contract to sell the property to Dallas-based developer Todd Interests, which intends to build an exclusive gated community around the lake with a possible golf course. The state at the end of May also offered Todd Interests $25 million to walk away from the purchase.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Marketing materials from Todd Interests outline the developer’s plans to build an exclusive and private community on Fairfield Lake, which is currently publicly accessible through Fairfield Lake State Park.

The $95 million offer was meant to come into play if Todd Interests didn’t close on its purchase or if the firm agreed to sell the contract rights to the state, according to Parks and Wildlife Commission Chairman Arch Aplin III.

Todd Interests has not done either of those things. The state’s lease on the park land ends on June 13.

Vistra and Todd Interests have not publicly disclosed their contract’s sale price, but the land about 90 minutes southeast of Dallas had been listed for $110 million.

Aplin said on Tuesday that Vistra has only acknowledged receipt of the $95 million offer. The company has previously said that it isn’t in a position to entertain other offers because the property is under contract with Todd Interests.

This week, the state closed the park to visitors in preparation of the sale, even as state officials continue to discuss using eminent domain to obtain the land. The commission is slated to discuss authorizing the use of eminent domain to take back the lane in a specially called June 10 meeting.

Fairfield Lake State Park, in Freestone County, has been open to the public since 1976. But under a pending sale of the land to a developer, the park could soon close.

Shawn Todd, the founder of Todd Interests, has told the Star-Telegram that he countered the $25 million walk-away offer and then didn’t heard back from the state. He has lambasted the state in recent weeks, alluding to costly legal action and accusing Parks and Wildlife officials of not being fully honest.

Fairfield Lake State Park has been public for about 50 years. The private landowner intends to sell the property to a private developer.

On Tuesday, Todd made it clear he doesn’t intend to back down or walk away from the property.

He and his sons, who are partners in the development firm, denounced the state’s consideration of eminent domain and the state’s overall reaction to the land sale.

In a statement to the Star-Telegram, the Todds emphasized that the Park and Wildlife Department didn’t make a formal offer on the property until Todd Interests was already moving to purchase the land. They also accused state officials of “interference” and “efforts of sabotage.”

“Is this how you fulfill Governor Abbott’s promise that ‘Texas is wide open for business’? As a family-owned, Texas-based business and longtime supporters of our state’s pro-business policies, we sincerely hope not,” the statement said.

The Todds’ statement also warned of a “national precedent” that the Parks and Wildlife Commission would be setting if it moved to condemn and take back the lake property.

“A state once considered the vanguard of private property rights would now take from its citizens and diminish the rights of sellers, buyers, and private-property owners of every order,” the Todds’ statement said.

The Todds also received a letter in late May from the state Attorney General’s Office that directed the firm to “preserve evidence” — which the Todds labeled as “an effort of intimidation” and “simply theatrics for the media.”

Until recent weeks, the Todds have largely stayed out of the public debate surrounding the Fairfield Lake property. Todd and representatives of his firm did appear in front of the state legislature during the regular session, however, when state lawmakers were considering ways to halt or slow the sale of the land.