Texas nets over $200M in athletic department revenue for second-straight year

The University of Texas athletic department continues to have revenues and expenses greater than any other athletic department in the country.

According to the school’s financial disclosures to the NCAA, Texas had $219 million in revenue in 2018 and over $206 million in expenses. Per USA Today, it’s the second-straight year that Texas had over $200 million in both revenue and expenses. The athletic department’s revenue exceeded expenses by a few million more in 2018 than it did in 2017.

While Texas’ spending dropped by about $500,000 in 2018, the new expense total is still over $31 million more than any other Division I public school spent on its sports program during any of the 13 years for which USA Today Sports has compiled these data. Michigan reported spending $175.4 million in 2017. Texas fields 20 teams, Michigan 29.

As you can imagine, the football program was a primary driver of Texas’ revenues in 2018. The football team brought in nearly $145 million. As USA Today notes, Texas’ football revenue is greater than the athletic department revenue for all but 12 other athletic departments.

We’ll see how a successful football season in 2018 impacts Texas’ 2019 revenue. The football team won 10 games for the first time since the 2009 season thanks to a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia inspired by Bevo’s rush of Uga. If Texas fans are excited and willing to spend more money in tickets and donations in the upcoming season, don’t be surprised if Texas’ revenue goes up again.

