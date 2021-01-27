Texas mother killed while making UberEats delivery

Ryan Munsie, 31, was found lying in the breezeway in front of an apartment complex in Haltom City outside of Fort Worth (GoFundMe/Bailey Ables)

Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who was killed while dropping off an UberEats delivery in Texas.

Ryan Munsie, 31, of Fort Worth was found lying in the breezeway in front of an apartment complex in Haltom City at around 9.30pm on Saturday, police said in a statement.

Munsie, who was a wife and mother of three according to her friend Bailey Ables, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not yet revealed Munsie’s cause of death, which they say is being held at the request of detectives.

Authorities confirmed that the 31-year-old was working as a delivery driver for a meal delivery service when she was killed. Ms Ables said on a GoFundMe page that the service was UberEats.

“She was always having a good time, making people laugh and was generous and kind,” Ms Ables told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “She was just a really good person.”

She added: "I'm still kind of in shock. I hadn't seen her in a little while. It hasn't really hit me yet. The whole situation, I'm just more confused and wondering why more than anything."

Ms Ables has since set up a GoFundMe page to help Munsie’s husband with funeral expenses “and any other expenses that may come about.”

“Please pray for Ryan’s family and friends and that the person who did this to her will be found and arrested,” the GoFundMe, which has now raised its $30,000 goal, reads.

The Haltom City Police Department warned “everyone, especially delivery drivers, to be vigilant in your surroundings in your everyday activities and when in unfamiliar areas.”

Crime Stoppers Tarrant County has issued a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Police have asked that anyone that has information about the killing call Crime Stoppers Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 or the detective assigned to the case, Corporal Miller, at 817-222-7027.

