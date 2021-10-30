Texas man is sentenced after he gave firearms to children to carry out crimes

An Amarillo man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for a firearms crime after telling law enforcement he gave firearms and money to children to commit crimes.

In September 2018, law enforcement officers found a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun in the wall of a hotel room occupied by Roaryrious “Buddy” Perkins, 31, and two other people, according to a news release by Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham on Friday.

Perkins has been previously convicted of robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release, and in June he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A National Integrated Ballistic Information Network examination of the gun revealed it had been used in four different drive-by shootings in Amarillo, according to the release.

Meacham said at Perkins’ sentencing hearing that prosecutors read from a statement Perkins made to law enforcement in September 2018, which claimed he provided firearms and money to children to commit shootings on his behalf. Perkins also admitted he offered them money to shoot at a particular individual.

It is unclear what, if anything, the minors did with the weapons Perkins said he provided to them, Meacham said.

“They got no momma, no house, no money. You give them a $1,000 and a gun — what do you think they are going to do?” Perkins told law enforcement, according to the release.