Texas man charged with attempted capital murder. He tried to kill himself, 8-yr.-old son

A North Texas man was arrested after attempting to hang himself and his 8-year-old, according to a report from Star-Telegram partner, WFAA-TV.

Officers with the McKinney Police Department responded to a home in the 9800 block of Copperhead Lane about a “suicide threats call” on June 23.

When police arrived at the residence, they found Kendall Thigpen-Watkins, 32, and his son hanging from a rope around their necks from a staircase baluster, according to the WFAA report.

Officers immediately cut the rope and provided life-saving measures to the child and Thigpen-Watkins, police said.

They were both taken to a hospital and the child was released.

Thigpen-Watkins is charged with attempted capital murder and is being held at the Collin County Jail.