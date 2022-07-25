Texas man arrested after 7 dogs mauled 71-year-old man to death 'for no reason,' authorities say

A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a news conference, Sheriff Eric Fagan said Garcia was walking on a sidewalk and "did nothing to provoke the animals" and they attacked "for no reason."

"This is a tragic, tragic incident," Fagan said. "It was uncalled for. It was senseless."

Four of the dogs were captured after the attack and the three remaining were later captured by animal control. All seven dogs were a pit bull mix.

'WE DON'T KNOW WHAT LED UP TO THIS': 9-year-old boy survives Iowa campground shooting that killed family

Officials initially said they believed the dogs were stray dogs, but an investigation was underway to determine if the dogs belonged to anyone. When the three remaining dogs were caught, they were in a yard belonging to a neighbor, 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright, KTRK reported.

Neighbors said the dogs attacked and killed Freddy Garcia, 71, ae belonged to the people on the property Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Fresno. Garcia, 71, was attacked by multiple dogs in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane around 1:30 pm and later died Monday. He lived across the street from the dogs and was walking to a store, like he alwasy did.

Cartwright told the outlet the dogs didn't belong to him and he called animal control as soon as he saw them on his property. He added there were around 20 stray dogs in the neighborhood and "people just dump them around here."

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced Cartwright had been arrested and charged for Garcia's death, adding investigators learned he is the owner of all the dogs responsible for the mauling.

'DID NOT HAVE TIME TO REACT': Maryland woman stabbed by 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of water off Florida coast

Cartwright is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail, jail records show, and is being held on $100,000 bond. He is being charged with Attack by Dog resulting in Death, which is a second-degree felony in Texas.

Story continues

The charges are under "Lillian's Law," a 2007 law that says dog owners could be responsible if dogs cause injuries or death in an unprovoked attack. Before the arrest was made, District Attorney Brian Middleton said any suspect could face two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seven dogs maul 71-year-old Texas man to death, owner arrested